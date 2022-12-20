Skeletal remains found near Mile Marker 77 earlier this year have been identified as those of Islamorada resident Mark J. Miller, who went missing at the age of 46 more than two years ago.
Monroe County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit detectives sent dental and DNA records of those remains found in a wooded area south of U.S. 1 by iguana hunters on April 9 to a forensics lab in Miami-Dade County, which confirmed they belonged to Miller.
There was no evidence of foul play.
“While I’m relieved we have resolved this case, my heart goes out to the Miller family,” Sheriff Rick Ramsay said. “I want to thank the detectives who investigated this case for their tireless work.”
Miller, who was 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds at the time of his disappearance, was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2020, standing in the middle of U.S. 1 at Mile Marker 77 in front of the turn lane to Robbie’s Marina, where he was employed and lived.
It was reported that Miller attempted to stop traffic and latch onto passing vehicles. He appeared erratic and was making delusional comments, the Sheriff’s Office reported at the time.
Deputies responded but were unable to locate him. Detectives have been looking for Miller since that time and followed up on multiple leads.