Brimming with excitement and armed with golden shovels, board members of the Upper Keys Humane Society on Monday commemorated the official groundbreaking of an additional 1,500-square-foot facility adjacent to the original historic fish camp compound.
The new facility expands upon the only existing non-kill animal shelter in the Keys and will house more homeless pets and help control the outdoor cat population with a trap-neuter-release program in partnership with longtime local nonprofit Casting for Cats.
“Concrete will be poured next week, which is really exciting,” said Upper Keys Humane Society President Angela Boehm.
The plan for the expansion has been five years in the making.
There will be 16 kennels, a surgery suite, a grooming table, bath station and an isolation room. The new facility will be named “Daisy’s Den” in memory of a beloved pup who died from kidney failure and will also honor Margaret Larsen, a longtime resident who faithfully supported the shelter.
The construction timeline will be about three months, according to Humane Society Medical Director Dr. Michael Claudio. The construction cost of the Daisy’s Den is estimated at least $425,000.
“This community has been amazing,” Claudio said. “We’re here today strictly because of generous private donations. People have been pledging the cost of a dog run or other equipment which will be named after them. It’s very humbling to me how we’ve been supported. It all means so much to me. This isn’t just a job to me, it’s my passion.
“We need another $250,000 to furnish it with all the state-of-the-art surgery equipment and $150,000 to totally refurbish the existing shelter. It’s important to us and for the community.”
The original shelter may possibly serve as a “Kitty Café” or a meet-and-greet place for potential cat rescuers.
The Upper Keys Humane Society has raised about 60% of its fundraising goals and has earmarked a $50,000 goal by May 1.
“We have a donor who already donated $50,000 who will match another $50,000 if we have it by May 1,” Boehm said. “With that, we are going to be able to bring in more animals which is our goal.”
The expansion will require the shelter to add both volunteers and more paid staff to the existing small staff of three. The main requirement is to love animals.
During construction, the shelter can only accept dog food, cat food and cat litter donations. The Upper Keys Humane Society is located at 101617 Overseas Highway in Key Largo.
For information about the Daisy’s Den facility or to make a donation, contact Boehm at 305-522-0262.