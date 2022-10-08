More than a dozen City of Key West-managed mooring balls in the Garrison Bight anchorage failed during Hurricane Ian, sending vessels on a collision course with mangroves, other vessels and power lines.

Overall, more than 100 vessels are believed to have broken free between Key West and Marathon. The damaged vessels, which may not return to the water, could be a critical blow to affordable housing in Key West, with more than 300 homes on shore believed to have been severely impacted.