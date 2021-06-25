Nearly four years later, many Florida Keys residents have still not fully recovered from Hurricane Irma, a Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in the Keys in September 2017.
Fortunately, help for those residents continues. The Big Pine United Methodist Church is offering free volunteer assistance to homeowners who have suffered from the ravages of Hurricane Irma and who can not complete the repairs of their homes because of financial or other limitations.
Big Pine United Methodist Church has scheduled experienced volunteers to come to the Lower Keys in January and February 2022 to help people who are still struggling to restore their homes or who need assistance maintaining or adapting their homes because of health conditions, according to Steve Steiro, church trustee chairperson.
This help is being offered through a program called “Hearts, Hammers & Hands” and uses experienced volunteers from the Methodist NOMADS to restore homes, Steiro said.
These volunteers have also assisted with maintenance projects that, if left incomplete, could make a home dangerous or difficult to live in.
The volunteers will be here January and February 2022, but homeowners need to contact “Hearts, Hammers & Hands” as soon as possible to be placed on the list for assistance, Steiro said.
The assistance provided is dependent upon the skills and experience of the NOMAD team members in each team. The church has five RV sites that the county has approved to use for Hurricane Irma recovery. That approval is currently scheduled to expire April 2022.
The church has three teams of NOMADS scheduled to come between January and March 2022.
“We expect each team to consist of five RVs with two volunteers in each RV but it could be fewer, and each team will be here for a total of three weeks,” Steiro said. “The NOMAD organization is part of the Methodist church and consists of part-time and full-time RVers who travel at their own expense to help in communities where they are invited. Since each team is a collection of volunteers, the experience and ability of each team vary.”
UMCOR is another Methodist organization and is dedicated to doing disaster recovery work. That group had a coordinated volunteer effort that worked on 100 homes after Irma but were forced to end their mission early when COVID-19 closed access to all volunteers in the county.
UMCOR turned over a list to Big Pine United Methodist Church of homeowners who still needed assistance and the church used UMCOR volunteers to help the people on that list but were restricted to outside projects by COVID-19 safety measures.
“Since then we have learned that many more homeowners need assistance but have found identifying them difficult,” Steiro said. “This is why we need assistance in getting the word out to people in the Lower Keys. We will not know the number and scope of projects until we identify who needs help.”
If the church identifies enough need, it will try to extend the recovery assistance into the future, but this will require the approval of the County Commissioners and the county building department.
“In the process of doing our work, we have also discovered people suffering the ravages of infirmity and need home modifications in order to remain safely in their homes,” Steiro said. “We expect that this will continue to be an area where assistance could be provided.”