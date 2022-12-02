With hurricane season wrapping up in Florida and the Florida Keys, assistance is being available for homeowners who were impacted by Hurricane Ian, which struck the Keys in early September.

The United Way of Collier and the Keys and AH Monroe are working together to aid Monroe County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian and will each provide matching funds, up to $100,000 total, to assist residents with home and automotive insurance deductibles.

tohara@keysnews.com