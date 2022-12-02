Jai Somers, left, holds burning hurricane flags after they were doused with rum and set on fire by Paul Menta, right, to mark the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Truman Waterfront Park. According to the National Hurricane Center, the 2022 season spawned 14 named tropical cyclones, including eight hurricanes with two classified as major hurricanes. The event, which attracted several hundred Florida Keys residents, was staged by Key West’s ceremonial Conch Republic ‘government.
Photo by Andy Newman
ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen
Boats are seen scattered and half-sunk in Cow Key Channel following high winds, king tides and storm surge related to Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29.
With hurricane season wrapping up in Florida and the Florida Keys, assistance is being available for homeowners who were impacted by Hurricane Ian, which struck the Keys in early September.
The United Way of Collier and the Keys and AH Monroe are working together to aid Monroe County residents impacted by Hurricane Ian and will each provide matching funds, up to $100,000 total, to assist residents with home and automotive insurance deductibles.
The program is available to full-time residents who sustained Hurricane Ian damage to their primary residence or vehicle.
“Hundreds of Monroe County residents were substantially affected by Hurricane Ian,” UWCK Keys Area President Leah Stockton said. “UWCK and AH Monroe are excited to launch this effort to help people with their insurance deductibles as they recover from the hurricane’s damage. We hope this will help our residents to move forward- by covering this expense, they can have the necessary repairs or replacement completed and also afford other critical needs.”
Eligible applicants must make less than $75,000 annually for individuals or $150,000 for households and have significant damage to their primary residence or vehicle. If applicants qualify, they may receive up to a $2,500 limit per household for automotive or $5,000 limit for home insurance deductible. Applicants may apply for one category only, and determination is based upon need and funding availability. Proof of damage, income, insurance coverage, and proper identification are all required to apply, according to Stockton.
To apply for the UWCK-AH Home and Automotive Insurance Deductible Assistance Program, call 305-735-1929.
The Monroe County Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD) continues to encourage all Hurricane Ian survivors to apply for assistance through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has been extended until Jan. 12. Survivors are eligible to receive up to $75,800 from FEMA to pay for temporary housing, home repairs, and personal property losses not covered by insurance.
So far, nearly 2,500 people in Monroe County have applied for individual assistance.
The COAD strongly encourages anyone who disagrees with their FEMA decision to appeal. Individuals may appeal either a complete denial of assistance or the amount of assistance provided. Appeal letters must be postmarked within 60 days of the date on FEMA’s decision letter. Please see below for more information and resources regarding the FEMA appeal process.
The COAD has assisted Monroe County families impacted by Hurricane Ian with mattresses, furniture, household appliances, clothing, and food cards. The COAD is committed to helping all Monroe County residents recover from Hurricane Ian for as long as resources allow.
To apply for aid from FEMA, visit http://www.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App for mobile devices. People can also call toll-free 1-800-621-3362 between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. Multiple languages, including English, Spanish and Creole are available.
To submit a FEMA claim, survivors will need their Social Security number or identification card, insurance information, damage information, household income, and contact information.
The Monroe County government has conducted its assessment of damage and found 14 single family homes were destroyed, 52 suffered major damage and 226 suffered minor damage, according to the county. Two mobile homes suffered major damage and seven suffered minor damage. Four multifamily structures suffered major damage and seven suffered minor damage. Fourteen businesses were destroyed, five suffered major damage and 15 suffered minor damage.
The county estimates that debris removal cost roughly $5 million, and county facilities suffered about $11 million in damages.