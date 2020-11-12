With Eta heading northeast, away form the Florida Keys, and just barely becoming a hurricane on Wednesday, another disturbance formed in the Caribbean — reminding Monroe County residents that hurricane season doesn’t officially end until the end of the month.
On Wednesday, a tropical wave was located over the eastern Caribbean Sea, producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
The wave is expected to move slowly westward into more conducive environmental conditions during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend when the disturbance reaches the central or western Caribbean Sea.
The National Weather Service forecasted that the wave has an 80% chance of forming into a stronger tropical depression or tropical storm in the next five days.
“It’s been one of those years,” said National Weather Service Meteorologist David Ross, who works out of the Key West office.
The Florida Keys came through Eta mostly unscathed, but there were several trees downed in the Upper Keys and a barge sunk just off the Seven-Mile Bridge on Tuesday.
The barge, which was carrying a truck, sank about 100 yards off the east end of the bridge, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Capt. Dave Dipre said.
The FWC has placed a buoy on top of one of the big poles sticking out of the water so boaters are alerted to it as a hazard to navigation, Dipre said.
Dipre did not suspect there was any coral or seagrass below it, but his agency does plan to notify the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary. The FWC will also talk with the owners of the barge, who were not known on Wednesday, about developing a salvage plan, Dipre said.
The Upper Keys bore the brunt of Eta’s pass by Monroe County, with peak sustained winds of 55 mph and gust reaching 70 mph being reported at Carysfort Reef Light on early Monday morning, Ross said.
On Wednesday, Sand Key Light off Key West reported peak wind gusts of 56 mph, Ross said, as the storm continued its track toward the Tampa-St. Petersburg area.
Gusty winds, with occasional heavy rain, struck Key West most of the morning into the afternoon, with flooding reported along South Roosevelt Boulevard westward to the Reynold Street Pier.