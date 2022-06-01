If you haven’t already done so, now is the time to prepare for this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from Wednesday, June 1, to Nov. 30.
“That means getting your evacuation plan in place, gathering important documents, stocking your shelves and cleaning up the yard among all the other steps we take each year to stay safe,” said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay.
“Let’s make this storm season as safe as we can.”
Meteorologists are forecasting a record-shattering seventh straight busy Atlantic hurricane season.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, summer in the Atlantic will produce 14 to 21 named storms, six to 10 becoming hurricanes and three to six growing into major hurricanes with winds greater than 110 mph. The predictions are above the 30-year average of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
In the Florida Keys, Monroe County residents can obtain one re-entry windshield sticker for each registered vehicle by providing proof of residency at a Monroe County Tax Collector’s office. Proof of residency includes a Florida driver’s license and vehicle registration, or a property bill with an out-of-county vehicle registration for out-of-county residents who own a home in Monroe County.
The stickers make re-entry easier if checkpoints are required to assure safe return into the Keys following a destructive storm that causes a public safety issue.
The Key West Citizen recently published its 2022 Hurricane Guide, which is available online at http://www.keysnews.com and provides helpful information in the event of an oncoming storm and its aftermath.
In the past five years, there have been more Category 4 and Cat 5 hurricane landfalls in the United States than in the previous 50 years combined.
This hurricane season “is going to be similar to last year and given that you need only one bad storm to dramatically affect your life, if you fail to plan around this outlook, you’re planning to fail,” NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad said. “You can take this outlook to the bank literally when it looks to protecting your property.”
NOAA said there’s a 65% chance for an “above-normal” hurricane season, a 25% chance for a normal season and only a one in 10 chance for an unusually quiet season.
Several outside hurricane experts agree with NOAA that the Atlantic conditions are ripe for yet another active hurricane season. They say La Nina reduces wind shear that could decapitate storms. The warmer water — about a half-degree warmer than last year in storm-forming areas, according to Rosencrans — serves as hurricane fuel.
NOAA’s predictions mesh with 10 other meteorological teams — government, university and private — that have made their hurricane season predictions. The average of their predictions is 20 named storms, eight becoming hurricanes and four becoming major hurricanes.
Because La Nina has a different effect in the Pacific and conditions usually are opposite, earlier this month NOAA predicted a quieter than normal Pacific storm season. However, Hurricane Agatha made history during the weekend as the strongest hurricane to come ashore in May during the eastern Pacific season, making landfall on a sparsely populated stretch of small beach towns and fishing villages in southern Mexico.
The storm hit Oaxaca state Monday, May 30, as a strong Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, then quickly lost power as it moved inland over the mountainous interior.
Agatha was downgraded to a tropical depression by Tuesday morning, with sustained winds down to 35 mph. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm should dissipate by the evening, but warned that the system’s heavy rains still posed a threat of dangerous floods for Mexico’s southern states.