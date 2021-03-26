A group of marine biologists and divers known as I.CARE — Islamorada Conservation and Restoration Education — said that for the first time, coral they planted on the ocean floor has begun to sexually reproduce, a milestone for the group’s restoration efforts.
Interns from I.CARE recently showed video to a group of volunteers at Bud N’ Mary’s Marina of the coral-releasing gametes into the water. Their excited reaction can be heard in the background. The coral took about five years to reach sexual maturity, a process that normally takes about 50 to 75 years, according to Kylie Smith, I.CARE’s co-founder.
I.CARE’s coral is supplied by Mote Marine Laboratory and are what Smith describes as “super corals.” Mote extracts wild coral that has survived adverse events, such as bleaching or intense storms, fragments them and puts them through “a coral version of a combine” in a laboratory. They will fluctuate temperature and pH levels and simulate other struggles that the coral could experience in the wild. Only the corals that survive this simulated natural selection process are brought to I.CARE for transplanting to local reefs.
The recent event was intended to train divers to transplant coral but due to unfavorable weather recently, Mote was not able to supply coral to be transplanted. I.CARE instead allowed divers to go through the training to transplant coral so that they will be able to come back in the next year to partake in that process.
Coral are facing a number of threats in the Keys, according to Smith, and as climate change warms waters and intensifies weather, those threats are only getting worse.
“There’s so many different stressors that are hitting it now,” Smith said. “Just in the last 10 years alone we’ve had back-to-back bleaching events, we’ve had disease outbreaks, we’ve had big storms come through. It’s been a lot of things hitting them at once.”
Bleaching occurs when water temperatures rise or fall outside of coral’s optimal range for too long. Smith said over the years, waters have been going through warmer periods for longer amounts of time, causing coral to bleach. Although, she said, bleached coral is not dead. It’s unhealthy, but can be saved.
Smith has been studying coral in the Florida Keys for about 12 years. She did her dissertation at Clemson on factors that influence transplanted coral’s survival in the wild and how coral decline influences reef fish behavior. According to I.CARE’s presentation, coral is a keystone species, essential to the survival of other marine life. Coral reefs also help with protecting land from storm surge and large waves.
I.CARE was started in 2018 when Smith sat down with Michael Goldberg, owner of Key Dives, and had the idea of combining Smith’s research with the workforce of divers at the shop to assist in restoration.
“We just thought why can’t we use divers to be the army to get these corals out,” Smith said.
Despite the growing threats to coral both in the Keys and around the world, Smith said awareness about those threats and the importance of coral to biodiversity depends on who you talk to. She believes among divers, who see coral disappearing firsthand, awareness has gone up and that the issue is covered in open water classes now. But among the general population, the awareness is much lower. Part of her goal for I.CARE is to try to change that.