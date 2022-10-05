While the damage may not visible from land, the wind and waves from Hurricane Irma destroyed and damaged thousands of spiny lobster traps off the Florida Keys.
The storm came about a week before commercial fishermen will start soaking their stone crab traps. Commercial fishermen are allowed to start soaking their stone crab traps Wednesday, Oct. 5. Commercial fishermen can start soaking their traps 10 days before their first pull.
Lower Keys-based trap fisherman Josh Nicklaus said he has lost between 600 to 800 of his spiny lobster traps. Nicklaus placed traps in the waters in Marquesas Keys to the waters off Snipe Point, he said. The bulk of his lost and destroyed traps were oceanside, west of Key West, he said.
“At a time when we should be preparing for stone crab season, we are running around looking for crawfish (lobster) traps,” said Nicklaus, president of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association.
From Key West to the Marquesas Keys, trap damage was bad. From the Marquesas Keys to the west, at least 80% of the traps are gone, Nicklaus said.
Nicklaus found rope and buoys from traps from a line 7 miles from where it was supposed to be, he said.
The highest wind speed during Hurricane Ian at Smith Shoal, 11 miles northwest of Key West, was recorded at 95 mph. There are at least 50,000 to 70,000 traps between Smith Shoal and the Dry Tortugas, said Bill Kelly executive director of the Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association.
“It blew hard, harder than we expected,” Nicklaus said.
Stock Island-based trap fisherman George Niles has lost about 200 to 300 traps, he said.
Conch Key-based fishermen Gary Nichols estimated he lost between 1,500 to 2,000 traps in Hurricane Ian.
The storm comes at time where supply chain issues are pervasive throughout the commercial fishing industry. The cost to build a trap went from $40 a trap two years ago to more than $80 a trap now, according to fishermen. Adding to the supply chain problems, two wood mills in Arcadia, Florida that produce wood for traps have been flooded, Nicklaus said. Last year, Nicklaus waited seven months to receive rope. This year, there is a waiting list for rope, Nicklaus said.
The Florida Keys Commercial Fishermen’s Association does plan on aerial reconnaissance missions to determine the extent of the damage and the location of the traps, like the group conducted after Hurricane Irma 2017, Kelly said.
Kelly expected that Keys commercial fishermen will need some kind of state or federal assistance, he said. The commercial spiny lobster industry generates more than $35 million in revenue in direct sales a year in the Florida Keys.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will conduct its assessment to determine the amount of damage to traps, docks, boats and other fisheries infrastructure statewide, FWC board Chair Rodney Barreto said Tuesday. That assessment will go to the governor for his signature and then to the federal Department of Commerce to determine what federal assistance will be given to Florida fishermen and marina owners.