While the damage may not visible from land, the wind and waves from Hurricane Irma destroyed and damaged thousands of spiny lobster traps off the Florida Keys.

The storm came about a week before commercial fishermen will start soaking their stone crab traps. Commercial fishermen are allowed to start soaking their stone crab traps Wednesday, Oct. 5. Commercial fishermen can start soaking their traps 10 days before their first pull.

tohara@keysnews.com