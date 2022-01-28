Peter Dswonyk recalls the exact day he came to Key West in search of shelter: Sept. 19, 2011. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he was later deemed disabled by Veteran’s Affairs, partly due to post-traumatic stress. He first became homeless in Key Largo.
Years before, in 1994, a man who he’d known through working at a defunct tugboat corporation in Queens, New York offered to bring Dswonyk to the Keys and teach him how to make a living as a fisherman so he’d never have to worry about finding an employer again, in exchange for Dswonyk’s help in fixing his boat. The fix-up was a messy process (on their first attempt at making it to the Keys from New York City, the engine blew an hour into the journey), but they eventually made it to Key Largo with the boat. The promise of teaching Dswonyk to fish, however, was never fulfilled. They never fished a single day.
Fast forward to 2011, Dswonyk was living in his car in Key Largo before losing it due to a DUI. He then was forced to live in the woods of Key Largo for a time, he said, and got sober the next day, which he’s maintained for 10 years and four months. He headed for Key West after hearing that there was a shelter there for the homeless. The Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter, or KOTS for short, was opened in 2004, intended to be a temporary mitigation measure to house the homeless in the Lower Keys. It’s still open today, with 150 beds, which have been mostly full as of late, said Elicia Pintabona, who runs the shelter.
Dswonyk was able to eventually get into temporary transitional housing run by the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition, which at the time allowed clients two free weeks to stay before being asked to pay rent. Dswonyk was asked to leave after a month. He couldn’t find work due to it being difficult to get an identification card. Through word of mouth he was put in touch with the Volunteers of America, which had 15 beds available for veterans, but Dswonyk said he got in an argument with a social worker over the phone, so he stayed in the shelter for three months before getting in.
Now, Dswonyk lives in Poinciana Royale, a development owned by AH Monroe, which helps to build affordable housing in the Keys. He is the VFW liaison for the local Volunteers of America branch. He’s a past member of the board of the Southernmost Homeless Assistance League. At the time, he was the only member of the board who had any experience being homeless.
Monroe County is one of the most expensive regions of the U.S., which some housing advocates say contributes to the problem of homelessness.
On Wednesday, as a large cruise ship loomed in the distance, two men laid on the brick ground at the pier nearby. One goes by Boston Johnny, and the other gave the name Tom. Boston Johnny said he became homeless after a combination of COVID and a broken neck caused him to lose his job and his home. He’s been sleeping under a bridge for about seven months. Tom said he’d just been released from prison a few months ago and that he slept “here and there.” Tom said he works at a local raw bar. He’s been in Florida since 1973.
“I call it all my home,” he said.
A CENSUS OF SORTS
On Tuesday, volunteers around the nation took part in the Point in Time survey, a census of sorts of homeless people in a given community. The results of the survey can impact funding given to area nonprofits. Dswonyk used to help administer the survey, which requires walking around a given area and asking questions to all the homeless in that area. He said the survey has been shortened considerably from its past form. One of the questions in the Keys survey used to be why they came to Key West.
“The No. 1 answer was always climate,” Dswonyk said.
But while there are different types of homelessness and common themes among people’s reasons for becoming homeless, Dswonyk said everyone’s story is unique.
“We can separate homeless people into categories, but every individual’s story is different. There’s no magic bullet, there’s no key that will fix the problem for everybody,” he said.
Pintabona echoed that sentiment.
“There’s never the same story twice,” she said.
One considerable challenge that Dswonyk said comes with being homeless is getting information. He said there’s a “coconut telegraph” between homeless people, but getting anywhere to get help is a challenge if you’re only walking, even in a small city like Key West.
“One of the frustrations is, just the walk from KOTS to go into town. As soon as that sun comes up, you’re hot. You’re carrying everything you own in a backpack and you have nowhere to put it,” Dswonyk said. “Let’s say they send you to organization A. That organization may have a narrow focus and they tell you to go to Organization B, or somewhere else. And you’re walking all these places. Let’s say you don’t have any money. It’s easy to get discouraged.”
Once someone begins to fall into despair, “it’s hard to climb out of that state of mind.” That’s when things become worse, Dswonyk said.
Dswonyk said Key West is facing a lot of issues, such as cruise ships and general affordability. Amidst all of these topics, “homeless people sort of fade into the background.”
“Right now, I have no handle on public opinion of the homeless,” he said.
Without public support, Dswonyk said it can be especially difficult to change the attitudes of city leaders.
KOTS transitioned from being a night-only shelter to a 24-hour shelter at the outset of the COVID pandemic. Pintabona said that a lack of affordable housing in the city contributes to the high numbers of homeless, but for others, a divorce or the house they are renting being sold can also put them at risk for homelessness.
Many city residents might think of snowbirds as only people who have the money to buy a second home in the Keys, but the homeless population goes up in the Keys in the winter as well. Pintabona said the majority of the people staying at KOTS are employed or are seeking work.
“But the problem is even if someone gets a job, how long does it take that person to come up with first, last aND security” for their own apartment, Pintabona said.
Data shows that the average stay at KOTS is 20 nights, but she said that is greatly skewed, since some people only stay a night, while other clients have been there for years.
LOOKS ARE DECEIVING
On Tuesday, Leah Stockton, who heads United Way in Collier and Monroe Counties, was assigned to canvas the area from Casa Marina Resort to the Southernmost Point. Because the temperature had nearly scraped 50 degrees the night before, she expected that most homeless people had stayed in KOTS and would not be on the street. As she and another volunteer pass the decadent resorts, she said in years passed it can be awkward trying to initiate the conversation with people and sometimes she starts talking to someone who she’s not sure is homeless or not.
One such person was a man sitting near the road behind one of the resorts. She approached him and started a conversation to try and ascertain his housing status. The man remarked on how intimidating Stockton’s clipboard is.
It quickly becames apparent that he’s not homeless, but rather a longtime snowbird who splits time between Key West and Iowa. Stockton, though, engaged in a conversation with him anyway on how difficult it is for many people to afford living in the Florida Keys, even if they are gainfully employed.
“You know, I’m not seeing that to be honest with you,” the man said. “All through the Keys, if you drive down here, there’s stuff going on every place. If they want to work, they can work. Everybody wants to hire somebody. If they’re struggling it’s because they’re not trying.”
The man went on to say that “with people who have no education, it was a good excuse not to go to work,” referring to the pandemic. “If they were getting free money. And now, they’ve got to get out of that habit of expecting something for nothing. I’m very sympathetic of people who are down and out but you’ve got to get back in the groove or you’re gonna go down the drain.”
A 2021 report by the National Housing Coalition showed that Monroe County is the most expensive area in Florida, and to afford a two-bedroom apartment in the Keys, a person needs to make at least $33.54 per hour.
Stockton later said the man’s view is exemplary of a common misconception that comes when people are not able to see outside their own economic perspective.
“I think another thing people don’t realize is how many of our homeless people work. A lot,” Stockton said. At one point, she pointed to the resorts on the street and said she guaranteed they have employees who are homeless. A friend of Stockton’s who runs a hotel was recently telling her that new employees sometimes list KOTS as their address.
Some Point in Time volunteers had more luck finding people to survey than others. Mark Lenkner, who coordinates the survey in the Keys and is executive director of Monroe County Homeless Services Continuum of Care, said he counted one person in a pocket park near the city cemetery around 6:30 Tuesday morning, although the person was asleep.
The Keys did not hold Point in Time last year due to the COVID pandemic. The last time it was done was January 2020, when they counted about 300 homeless people. Lenkner said he expects this number had probably gone up post-pandemic. The results will not be available for about a week.
Pedro Spencer, another volunteer, canvassed the area near the Key West Library, where he was able to survey about seven people. He said most that he spoke with were receptive to talking. Spencer said most people he spoke with were not employed, but were receiving money from Social Security insurance due to disability or were seeking to. He said they mostly stayed at KOTS or on the streets, because of how full KOTS has been lately.
He said he is seeing an uptick in first-time homeless this year.
“There is a marketed fantasy of Key West being propagated as a tropical paradise and that advertising reaches all levels of society, not just the wealthy vacationers,” Spencer said in a text. “I am seeing many more first-timers as much as ‘snowbird’ repeat homeless visitors.”