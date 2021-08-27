When staff at the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District noticed a great white heron afloat in one of its sewage-filled Sequence Batch Reactor tanks housed at the main plant, they knew it was in deep trouble. It was caked in sludge and needed help.
They called on maintenance technician Steve Brown to the rescue.
In a dinghy with a paddle, plant operator Adam Baptiste, careful not to disturb the sludge foam, navigated Brown to the mixer motor in the center of the tank where the heron managed to emerge from the goop and perch.
“Not a lot of people want to go in after birds. Not because they’re afraid of what’s in the tanks, they’re afraid of the birds,” Brown said. “Adam paddled me out there, but first we had to wait for the Florida Keys Wild Bird Center to get here with a crate for us to put it in.
“Once we got out there, I threw a net over him and grabbed him with a towel. I just got a little sludge on my pants from where the bird’s wings hit me. It’s like water from a fish tank.”
The bird rescue took about 15 minutes in total before the crew returned to their normal business at the main plant, processing a little more than 2 million gallons of wastewater a day.
“Paddling out there is usually designated for periodic tank maintenance and repairs,” said maintenance manager Ryan Dempsey.
The SBR tanks are one of the first treatment phases of influent wastewater. The tanks are used to aerate and break down solids with digestive enzymes. Surprisingly, the 1.65 million gallons of what looks like curdled chocolate milk in each of the three tanks lacks odor.
From the tanks, the treated water is filtered, chlorinated and eventually pumped down 3,200 feet into the boulder zone through the deep injection well, according to Dempsey.
This was the second bird Brown has rescued from one of the district’s three SBR tanks.
Brown rescued a juvenile turkey vulture last year that was taken to the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center in Tavernier.
To honor Brown, the rescue center named the heron “Little Stevie” and was still rehabbing the bird as of Friday.
“Birds frequently land in SBR tanks,” said bird center Executive Director Jordan Budnik. “They think they’re landing on solid ground. Once they’re submerged in liquid of that consistency, their wings are too heavy and they can’t get out.
“Little Stevie is doing well,” she added. “He’s had a bath and we’ve got him scheduled for another one. We’ve given him some fluids and he’s alert and really feisty.”
Little Stevie’s release date depends on when he begins eating on his own again, according to Budnik.
It’s unknown at this time if the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District staff will be attending Little Stevie’s pending release.
For updates on Little Stevie’s progress, follow the Florida Keys Wild Bird Rehabilitation Center on Facebook under the name.