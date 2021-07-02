Monroe County will round another milestone in its battle against the COVID-19 pandemic as Fourth of July celebrations will be held for the first time since 2019.
This year, the county has earmarked Key West International Airport’s enterprise fund, which is used for local promotion, to help pay for fireworks displays throughout the county.
The Lower Keys Rotary Club will host Independence Day festivities starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, at Monroe County-owned Big Pine Community Park, Mile Marker 31. Attractions include vendors, food, beverages, games, family activities, and entertainment. Fireworks will begin at about 9 p.m. Admission is free, but no coolers, pets, or personal fireworks are allowed. Visit facebook.com/LowerKeysRotary or call Heidi Morris at 303-501-0233.
Key West’s fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at the Edward B. Knight Pier along Higgs and Rest beaches on Atlantic Avenue.
“We’re hoping to do a little bit more for the end (of the pyrotechnic show) because we didn’t have a show last year,” said new Rotary Club of Key West president Christie Martin. “I think everybody’s looking forward to it and celebrating, being back, and doing it safely.”
Martin said hot dogs and hamburgers will be available, adding that there also will be a $100 sit-down dinner at 6 p.m., at nearby Indigenous Park, 1801 White St., with proceeds going to the Rotary Club of Key West’s Scholarship Programs for Key West High students.
All the municipalities will be asking that attendees try their best to remain socially distanced, or stay in their family pods, but won’t be strictly enforcing these measures.
The ability to hold community events such as Fourth of July fireworks is further evidence that the widespread availability of vaccine is helping to quell the coronavirus in Monroe County. According to data compiled by the New York Times, the Keys currently have a seven-day average of five new cases. The county has had 6,739 cases total and 52 deaths.
Marathon will be holding similar events as in years past, at Sombrero Beach with fireworks, music and food.
“It’s very special. The past year has been hard on everyone and for us to be able to come out and celebrate the fourth, just be able to be around friends again and enjoy each other’s company is something that’s very special and very needed in this community,” said Paul Davis, director of Marathon’s Parks and Recreation Department, which is co-hosting the event with the Rotary Club of Marathon.
A parade will be held once again, starting at Marathon High School and ending at Sombrero Beach. Patriot music can be heard on 104.1 US1 Radio during the parade.
People are expected to begin arriving at the beach around 10 a.m., which could make parking could be an issue, since the city is not allowing cars to park on side streets this year. There will be food available and a musical act with Marathon Councilman John Bartus. Fireworks will begin once it becomes sufficiently dark.
Visit http://www.floridakeysmarathon.com or call 305-743-5417 for more information.
Islamorada had to make slight modifications to its ceremonies in light of the still-ongoing pandemic. It will not be having games such as “human foosball” and “kick darts” as it has in year’s past, according to Jill Miranda Baker, president of the Upper Keys Rotary Club, who is co-sponsoring the event with the village of Islamorada. Activities such as face painting have also been eliminated for this year to allow attendees to spread out.
Events will be held at Founders Park starting at 6 p.m. Food will be provided, and fireworks will start sometime after 9 p.m., when it gets dark enough. The National Anthem will be sung by a local musician Belle, a recent Coral Shores graduate.
On-site parking will be available for $10 per vehicle. No coolers or outside food are permitted, but attendees may bring chairs and blankets. Visit islamoradachamber.com or call 305-664-4503 for information.
The Key Largo Chamber of Commerce will hold a parade along U.S. 1 beginning at Anthony’s Clothing Store at 10 a.m. and ending at Laguna Drive. The chamber’s Eileen Eadie said a number of businesses and groups have already signed up to participate in the parade.
Festivities will continue at Rowell’s Waterfront Park beginning at 6:30. Eadie said food will be served by a variety of local food trucks and the Rotary Club of Key Largo will provide soft drinks and alcoholic beverages. Fireworks will begin around 9:30.
Visit http://web.keylargochamber.org/events or call 305-451-1414 for details.