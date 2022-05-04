The influx of Cuban migrants into Florida Keys waters continues, and the crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Paul Clark crew repatriated 38 migrants to Cuba on Monday, May 2, following six interdictions off the Keys since April 27.
A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a migrant vessel at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, about 23 miles off Marathon, according to the Coast Guard District Seven.
The Coast Guard made three interdictions the following day. A Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Coast Guard Sector Key West of a migrant vessel at 12:45 p.m. Thursday, April 28, about 35 miles south of Key West, according to the Coast Guard.
About 15 minutes later, Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a migrant vessel, about 15 miles south of Marathon. And at 1:30 pm. Thursday, a Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations airplane crew alerted Sector Key West of a migrant vessel, about 26 miles off Key West, according to the Coast Guard.
The interdictions continued Thursday and Friday. Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered’s crew notified Sector Key West of a migrant vessel at 7:40 a.m. Friday, April 29, about 15 miles south of Sugarloaf Key. A boater notified Coast Guard Sector Key West of a migrant vessel taking on water, at about 7 a.m. Saturday, April 30, about 10 miles off Anne’s Beach in Islamorada.
“We urge families in the U.S. not to encourage their family members and friends in other countries to attempt these dangerous maritime voyages,” said Lt. Paul Puddington, Coast Guard District Seven enforcement officer. “Our air and surface crews, along with our partner agencies, work together every day maintaining an active presence in the Florida Straits, and Mona and Windward Passages to help save lives by deterring these dangerous voyages.”
As the economic situation in Cuba continues to decline, South Florida is experiencing some of its largest influx of Cuban migrants since the “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy, which allowed Cubans to stay if they made it to land, ended in 2017.
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 1,546 Cubans compared to 838 in fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016, according to the Coast Guard District Seven.
The large influx of migrants led to a meeting last month between American and Cuban officials in Washington to discuss migration concerns, in the highest-level formal U.S. talks with Havana since President Joe Biden took office last year.