The steady wave of Cuban migrants desperately trying to make it into the United States continued Tuesday with a group of Cuban migrants intercepted on U.S. Navy property next to Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.
Two dozen Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after making landfall in a rustic vessel, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.
Border Patrol agents and Florida Keys law enforcement agencies responded to multiple migrant landings in Key West this past weekend. Twenty-seven Cuban migrants were taken into federal custody after making landfall in the Florida Keys, Slosar said.
An additional 33 Cuban migrants were taken into federal custody on Monday morning after making landfall at two different locations in the Florida Keys, Slosar said.
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Charles David Jr. repatriated 30 migrants to Cuba on Monday, Aug. 29, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast, according to the Coast Guard. The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans repatriated 90 migrants to Cuba on Saturday, Aug. 27, following several interdictions off Florida’s coast.
“Coast Guard and our partners are committed to stopping illegal ventures, preventing unsafe voyages at sea and enforcing U.S. immigration laws and regulations,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada, Coast Guard District Seven. “Those rescued or stopped at sea will be repatriated back to their country of origin.”
Since Oct. 1, 2021, Coast Guard crews interdicted 4,822 Cuban migrants compared to 838 in all of fiscal year 2021, 49 in 2020, 313 in 2019, 259 in 2018, 1,468 in 2017 and 5,396 Cuban migrants in fiscal year 2016.
In 2017, the United States government ended the “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy that allowed Cuban migrants to stay if they made it to dry land in the United States.
The Florida Keys are experiencing the highest number of Cuban and Haitian migrant interdictions in recent history, and some crossings have resulted in deaths and migrants being lost at sea and in local waters. In recent interdictions with Haitian migrants, the Coast Guard has intercepted rustic sailing ships with as many 300 migrants aboard.
Crews from the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered and Coast Guard Cutter Diligence interdicted a sailing vessel carrying Haitian migrants approximately 29 miles south of Cay Sal Bank in the Bahamas on Saturday, Aug. 27. The migrants were transferred aboard the cutters.
The uptick in Cuban and Haitian migrants making their way to the Florida Keys and Keys waters prompted a meeting earlier this month between Monroe County law enforcement and Customs and Border Protection and Coast Guard officials.
The local offices of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and local law enforcement are already stretched thin, and the sheer number of crossings and migrants has already taken FWC and local police away from other duties, local law enforcement officers said.
Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay told the Coast Guard and Border Patrol that the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will only handle death investigations in state waters, not federal waters, Ramsay told the Keys Citizen after the meeting. Ramsay is concerned about the impact a mass casualty event would have on the small staff at the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office on Grassy Key. He is concerned the federal government does not have plan for a mass mortality event at sea off the Keys. The sheriff also has concerns about jurisdiction and responsibility, especially if some migrants died in federal and state waters and then their bodies are brought to land in the Florida Keys, he said.
FWC Capt. Dipre called the meeting productive, with all the agencies understanding their roles, he said.