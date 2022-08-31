2022.08.31 cubans.jpg

A group of 24 Cuban migrants used this boat to cross the Florida Straits, landing on a strip of beach at JIATF South, east of Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

The steady wave of Cuban migrants desperately trying to make it into the United States continued Tuesday with a group of Cuban migrants intercepted on U.S. Navy property next to Fort Zachary Taylor State Park.

Two dozen Cuban migrants were taken into U.S. Border Patrol custody after making landfall in a rustic vessel, according to Chief Border Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar said.

