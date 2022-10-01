Officials have started their investigation into a fire that broke out Thursday night at the Key West International Airport, which engulfed a helicopter and a seaplane.
No one was injured in the blaze, which destroyed a privately owned helicopter and a seaplane operated by Keys Seaplanes.
The fire, which erupted just before 7 p.m., was extinguished shortly after 8, according to Monroe County Airports Director Richard Strickland.
The fire started in one hangar but quickly spread to seven other hangars, Strickland said. Five private planes were saved, Strickland said.
The fire comes just as the county airport was reopening after Hurricane Ian, which closed down much of the Lower Keys earlier this week.
According to sources at the scene, the fire broke out in a private hangar believed to be occupied by tour operator Fly Key West.
A representative of Signature Aviation relayed to several concerned owners the county’s concerns.
“You won’t be able to gain access until 9 a.m. tomorrow (Friday) at the earliest,” the person said. “It is still the scene of an active investigation.”
One owner of a hangar west of the initial fire spoke on condition of anonymity.
“We didn’t have any damage from Ian,” he said. “For that, I am glad. Not being able to access my plane, not so much. But we will come back in the morning and see how things are.”
The owner, who hangers a King Air C90B at Signature, said he would just have to wait.
The airport fire was the fifth major blaze in two days in Key West.
Key West and Monroe County firefighters battled a large fire in a building at the corner of Flagler Avenue and 14th Street on Wednesday morning, during the height of the hurricane's winds.
Firefighters were called to the fire at the commercial building at 3201 Flagler Ave. at about 6 a.m., city Fire Marshal Jason Barroso said. The building houses businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.
The apartments have been deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting 15 families, consisting of 40 people, who were displaced with emergency financial assistance and health and mental health services.
As power was returning to homes and businesses, several other small fires broke out across the city, according to Barroso. A small electrical fire erupted under a trailer at Stadium Mobile Home Park on Wednesday and was quickly extinguished, Barroso said. The Red Cross also responded to the fire at Stadium Mobile Home Park, which impacted two adults. The Red Cross is providing emergency assistance.
Also Wednesday, a small fire erupted under an attached unit at a house at 1600 Johnson St. Only the attached unit was affected, Barroso said. On Thursday, there was a small electrical fire on Rose Street.