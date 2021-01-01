The Matecumbe Methodist Church, which was founded by Islamorada’s first families — the Parkers, Pinders and Russells, is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Victoria Kattel, president of the Colonial Dames XVII Century Indian Key chapter, who lives in Islamorada and attends the church, researched its history so she could submit a request to the national registry as part of the Colonial Dames’ efforts to preserve local history. Her request was granted, and the church was added to the register on Nov. 24.
Kattel said in September 1900, Preston Pinder made a promise to his grandfather, Richard Pinder, to continue the work of the wood frame church and Sunday school that Richard had started on the eastern side of Upper Matecumbe Key in 1894.
The little wood frame church was located on the east end of Upper Matecumbe island. In 1901, it was moved to a more central location to better serve the three area families. Two large rafts were made and lashed together to move the church via water, historian Jerry Wilkinson wrote at http://www.keyshistory.org.
During high tide, the rafts were brought up on the beach as far as possible. Then, while the tides were changing, the building was rolled down to the water’s edge and placed on the raft. When the tide came up again, the rafts set sail with the church riding to its new location. That site was Cheeca Lodge’s beach. Not long after that, a church cemetery was established next to the church, and that historic graveyard still remains on Cheeca’s beach at Mile Marker 82, oceanside.
Preston and Johnny Russell conducted many church services themselves since pastors from Miami visited the Keys once a month in rotation with other churches. Church services were announced by the ringing of the church bell. People arrived from Matecumbe and surrounding keys. Some walked, while others arrived by sail or rowboat.
Wilkinson wrote, “Most of the settlement of Matecumbe remained on the ocean side. It encompassed from about where the Cheeca Lodge is … to the south end of the island. Sand had built up along the beach, so 8 to 10 feet of ground elevation was easily found. The 1935 hurricane spread the sand around more or less as one finds it today.”
Charles “Prof” Albury moved up from Key Vaca [Marathon] to join Ferran Pinder in teaching at a rock-built schoolhouse next to the Matecumbe Methodist Church located on the sandy Atlantic beach, Wilkinson added.
In 1912, the Flagler Railway Company finished the railroad extension to Key West, allowing preachers to arrive more quickly by train rather than boat. “Uncle Johnny Watkins,” a Key West preacher, became the “regular” pastor for Matecumbe, regular meaning once a month since he was still a circuit preacher, Kattel said. “Special occasions often had to be delayed waiting for him to return. If the family didn’t want to wait to be married or have a child baptized, they could ‘import’ a preacher from Key West.”
The church remained until the 1935 Labor Day hurricane destroyed it. The hurricane struck Upper Matecumbe Key hard; it was just to the right of eye’s path. Four seriously damaged but recognizable structures remained standing on the key: O.D. King’s Rustic Inn, the Methodist parsonage, the Hotel Matecumbe and Leo Johnson’s house, according to Wilkinson. The coral-rock post office was also recognizable by those who knew it before. Almost nothing was left standing and there was a great toll of human life, but the determined citizens were not to be denied. Houses, a school, post office and the church were rebuilt.
Soon after the storm, survivors gathered on the site where the church once stood and decided to rebuild as quickly as possible. The new location would be on higher ground. Hugh Matheson donated the land for both church and parsonage so the people of Matecumbe could begin building a new church, where it stands today between U.S. 1 and the Old Highway, across the Old Highway from Cheeca Lodge.
The early settlers started building both using wood, nails and other materials from the destruction that littered the Keys after the storm. The new church was named Carlson Memorial Methodist Church after their pastor who had perished in the Labor Day storm.
The Methodist parsonage and the Matecumbe Hotel were later destroyed. Leo Johnson rebuilt his home and it stands today on DeLeon Avenue, said Wilkinson.
The bell that tolled at the little church was found months later by a group of fishermen on Rabbit Key, 11 miles from its original location. The bell that called people to worship for more than 50 years was brought back to the church and hung up in a buttonwood tree for a long time, but eventually someone took it, Kattel wrote.
Before the new church was built, residents still found ways to study the word of God, Kattel said. Near where the old church had stood, four men would sit on the back seat of an old Buick car while another was in the front teaching an adult bible class. The women and children were sent to Miami for a few months while the island and structures were being rebuilt. Some gathered next to the stump of an old tree having a children’s Sunday school class. Old boards were leaned against the tree to offer a little shade.
Eventually, a Sunday School annex was added to the church to meet the challenge of the growing congregation. The growth continued and, by 1956, a campaign was started to raise funds for a new church, which is on the national historic registry. By 1958, the new church was erected and Martha McKenney of Islamorada donated a stained glass window of Jesus Christ to the Matecumbe Methodist Church as a memorial to “all of our faithful members who were lost in the storm.” The congregation worships in this sanctuary today, and more stained glass windows created by members adorn the church.
The church property grew in 1964. Bert Pinder owned and ran his business in the building next to the church annex. He sold his building to the church when he retired. Now used as a fellowship hall, it, too, is listed in the national registry because part of that building was Pinder’s shop.
With this acquisition, the church owned nearly an entire block next to the corner containing the hurricane monument.
“Our church today offers a number of ministries and programs open to members and visitors alike. We continue to thrive and strive to do the work of God that the founders of our congregation began 125 years ago,” Kattel said. “Matecumbe Methodist Church may no longer have our beloved bell, but our chimes continue to ring throughout our community every day as a reminder of our faith and our place in the history on these islands.”