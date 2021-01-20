The Islamorada Village Council’s lengthy meeting recently opened with a presentation on the upcoming Oxitec project, which uses genetically-modified mosquitoes to fight a variety of diseases, and was followed by citizen comments focused on the Florida Department of Transportation’s pedestrian bridge project.
The majority of speakers were opposed to the pedestrian overpass on U.S. 1 at Founders Park; however, Islamorada resident Van Cadenhead said the project has been aired publicly since 2014 and it enhances safety.
Councilman Henry Rosenthal said the project negatively affects community character and mediation may be necessary between the parties if his research into FDOT case law is pertinent. Mayor Buddy Pinder agreed the bridge negatively affects community character and said he was pleased with hearing from so many residents. He added nobody has been killed by crossing U.S. 1 at Founders Park. Councilmen David Webb and Mark Gregg voiced concern over fiduciary responsibilities and the consequences of seeking to halt the project.
The council agreed to approach the governor through a letter signed by Pinder asking for a re-evaluation of the project and alternative safety options such as a marked crosswalk and stoplight-on-demand or tunnel like the one at Big Pine Key. The draft letter will be shared with council before being sent to the governor.
Webb said many residents told him they would change their minds and accept the project if a substantial monetary liability was imposed on Islamorada through seeking FDOT’s backing out of contracts.
The council also heard updates on increased fees for public records requests; the possibility of expanding the Venetian Shores’ stormwater management project and related property owner survey results.
The development of village-owned lots on Plantation Key for affordable or workforce housing was steered by council to the achievable housing committee for its recommendation on the housing options. The committee was praised for its quality work.
The council passed the consent agenda and first reading of an ordinance on illegal parking on streets and rights-of-way within the village, and a couple resolutions about installing vacuum pits for wastewater treatment on North Plantation Key.
Based on escalation of traffic and illegal parking on certain rights-of-way and village streets, in 2020 the village council directed staff to look into parking enforcement measures as well as fines and penalties for illegal parking within the village. The most problematic area was The Fills, between Mile Marker 77.5 and 79.8. The council requested the village institute the maximum allowable fines of $200 if paid within 30 days, and $250 thereafter. The fees were $30 if paid before 30 days, or $50 thereafter, and staff said some visitors said the fine was less than they would pay to park at Miami Beach.
The mosquito release project presentation by Meredith Fensom, head of Global Public Affairs, Oxitec and Florida Keys Mosquito Control District Public Information Officer Chad Huff and CEO Kevin Gorman was informational in nature and public comment was heard. Since it is a Monroe County Mosquito Control District project, no council action was needed.
Village Clerk Kelly Toth and her staff researched the appropriate amount of time that should be offered free of charge when fulfilling public information requests. She emailed members of the Florida Association of City Clerks inquiring about fees for producing public records. Fourteen cities responded; of those, six began to charge after the first 15 minutes; six cities charge after the first 30 minutes; one city charged after the first hour; and one charged after the first two hours. Based on the responses received, village staff recommended the village change its process to provide the first 30 minutes of staff time free of charge, rather than one hour as it is currently, and the council agreed.
After the half-hour, the requester will be charged a compounded hourly rate based on the lowest hourly wage of the individual that could fulfill the request. The compounded rate includes FICA/Medicare taxes, retirement contribution and medical/dental/vision benefits added to the hourly rate. The compounded rate for Fiscal Year 20-21 is $26.44, and the increments are broken into 15-minute segments.
If a citizen breaks up a large request into smaller requests in order to avoid fees, the smaller requests may be aggregated and charged as if only one request had been made.
Acting Village Manager Maria Bassett said village hall will reopen to the public after closing due to several planning and building department staff contracted COVID-19.