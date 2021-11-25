Sorry, an error occurred.
Florida Keys motorists already slowed by holiday traffic may be further delayed by several events occurring in Islamorada this Friday through Sunday.
The Beach Road Trip Weekend Florida Keys event or BRT Weekend will begin at approximately 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26, on the oceanside beach at Mile Marker 83.4 to approximately 3 p.m.
There will be events from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fisher Inn Resort & Marina near Mile Marker 85 on the Old Highway.
Lastly, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday there will be an event at Hog Heaven Sports Bar and Grill located near Mile Marker 85.3.
Deputies will be on site for all events, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt.
Motorists should continue to plan for additional traffic delays due to the Thanksgiving holiday this weekend as well.