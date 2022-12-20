Not many people have been invited to spend the night in a Florida Keys lighthouse. But, Carl Wright of Islamorada had that opportunity in 1947 as a 13-year-old. He is the Keys version of Tom Sawyer, only in and around saltwater.
Wright and two friends were invited by two U.S. Coast Guardsmen to have lunch at and a tour of Carysfort Reef Light, located about 6 nautical miles off the east coast of Key Largo. His mother accompanied them on the tour, during which the boys were offered an overnight visit. Wright recalled the spiral staircase to the top and generators operating the electric refrigerator. There was no air conditioning, he said, and wooden shutters covered the windows in the event of a hurricane.
Engineman Walter Johnson and Fireman Harold Turner picked up the adventurers on their lighthouse launch boat, which was shaped like a pontoon boat on both ends, said Wright. The upper deck of the lighthouse had three bedrooms with two twin beds each, according to Wright’s mother’s written account. Also on the deck was an “office with phones, radios, barometer, library and journals of the lighthouse keepers long dead.”
The lighthouse adventure was just one of many nights Wright spent on or beside the water. In those more trusting times, his father aboard the family boat would drop him and a friend off at various islands in Florida Bay and the boys would camp in a tent overnight and fish.
“The mosquitoes were awful,” Wright acknowledged. One time, he said he brought home a little alligator and kept it in a pen for a month before releasing it.
Wright has seen a lot of what qualifies as history in his 88 years of visiting and living in the Upper Keys. Born in 1934 in Tennessee, but a resident of Miami from the age of 6 months until 1983, Wright recalled fishing from the bridges in the Keys with his father.
“Driving to the Keys became possible after World War II ended and gasoline and car tires became available again,” he said. They fished the Keys bridges from Key Largo south to the toll near mile marker 74, after which Tollgate Boulevard is named.
“The toll booth looked like a phone booth,” Wright said, adding the $1 toll made that a good turnaround point. He said the Old Highway was the original Keys highway that he remembers, not today’s U.S. 1.
His family fished for mangrove snapper and other gamefish off the bridges including Channel 2 and Channel 5, which originally were much narrower bridges.
“We could fish from standing on the bridges because there was no traffic,” he said. The family also happily caught and ate barracuda. “No ciguatera back then.”
He said he used to rent a rowboat and would put a 5-hp motor on it and go fish near Lignumvitae Key, and recalled the drawbridge tenders at Tea Table Key were Mary and Bob Ikerd. “Bob’s [moment of fame] came after he drove a boat to Cuba,” Wright said.
Living in Miami also was different back then.
“No crime,” he said. “I think I lived during the best of times.”
While his father worked in the printing business, Wright’s first job at age 15 was at a Discount Auto Store. He also bought his first boat while in high school and graduated in 1952.
Wright next worked at Bob Hewes Boats, and then met a customer who convinced him to try plumbing. So, Wright learned the trade on the job alongside the man’s son and it became his lifelong career. The business owner had “three little devil sons” and Wright happened to see the kids’ babysitter. He started dating Sigrid, who was from Belgium, and married her in 1965 after she graduated from high school. They’ve been married 67 years and have three daughters.
Marriage prompted Wright to build a new two-bedroom, one-bath house in Miami. He was able to trade his skills with others in the construction industry, naturally doing his new home’s plumbing work himself. To this day, the couple never had a mortgage on their homes. Wright was able to trade materials and skills to make construction possible.
When Wright’s plumbing mentor was ready to retire, he offered the business along with two trucks and tools to his employee for $5,000. Wright became the owner.
In 1979, Wright saw a vacant waterfront lot at mile marker 87, oceanside. He fell in love with the view. He hesitated to buy it for about a year, and when he was ready to purchase, the owner said the price had increased to $27,000. But Wright argued for the original $25,000 price and won. He then built a house, working on it on weekends. He asked someone to pour the concrete, and he did everything else after that “using a lot of cypress” on the interior. He also expanded and improved it over time, and began living there full-time in 1983. He lives there with Sigrid to this day.
Through his plumbing career, Wright also worked for the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority for 11 years beginning as a plumbing supervisor and retiring from there at age 63. He extolled the benefits including the pension. Yet, the plumber works on various home projects to this day.
Wright maintained his interest in fishing over time as well and bested 15 other boats in a 1980 Miami light-tackle club tournament with a catch of a 108-pound, 8-ounce swordfish on 30-pound test line. His photo was published in a Miami Herald Outdoor Guide.
Life is good for the octogenarian who has experienced a rich Keys-centric life. He and his wife are worldwide travelers and still enjoy visiting children and spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He said he stopped diving at age 75, but he still snorkels and hopes to keep fishing to age 90.
“I love being on the ocean. I still go out every chance I get. It’s so pretty,” he said. He also values his energy level and health. “I still feel good. I can keep doing a lot of things for my age.”