A battle has begun in Islamorada about the citizens right to attend Village Council meetings in person and the city’s handling of public records requests.
Islamorada village government representatives said they are being overrun with public information requests at a time when the Village is also limiting attendance at council meetings because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Maria Bassett, Islamorada’s acting village manager and finance director, shared a partial list of public information requests to illustrate the volume and complexity of some of the requests. Some are real estate-related generated by builders, permit technicians or Realtors seeking site information, ownership or lien information; others are residents investigating a topic.
Also, concerns have been raised about the number of individuals physically present at the council chambers in the Founders Park Community Center this past November and December, Bassett said.
“We are committed to minimizing these numbers for future meetings in an effort to protect Village Council members from potential community spread of coronavirus, which may result in death especially for individuals over 65 years of age,” Bassett sated in an email to members of the community and media. “Until the Village Council meetings are conducted fully in-person once again as a result of the threat of Coronavirus to minimizing human life, please plan to participate in future hybrid meetings remotely via the Zoom application.”
Capt. Ed Davidson, who attended in person with Sandi Bisceglia in December, questioned the necessity of this move.
“Maria Bassett banned me from attending future council meetings in person — unknown to, and thus without the authorization of, at least three council members,” Davidson said in a written statement that was given to The Key West Citizen.
In an email, Bassett explained to Davidson the Village’s concerns with his behavior at the recent meeting.
“As you know, the Village Clerk and I granted an exception to you enabling you to attend the Village Council meeting in person,” the email said. “You had explained that you would attend to make public comment on one item and then leave the meeting. My understanding is that you stayed at the meeting for an extended period of time and attended with Ms. Sandi Bisceglia.”
Bassett went on to reiterated the village’s position on public safety and the pandemic.
Davidson and Bisceglia had wanted to talk about the pedestrian bridge, among other items, and the bridge was the last item on the agenda, and subsequently was postponed to January.
Journalists are not welcome at the meetings either. Two representing different newspapers took photographs at the November meeting of the new Islamorada council swearing-in ceremony and the emergency response room naming honor bestowed upon former council member Ken Davis after his death.
At the December meeting, Davidson questioned public access to public records.
“The blatant, on-camera request by Councilmember Pete Bacheler at his first post-election meeting on Nov. 19 to have the Village Attorney advise on how to limit public access to public documents is not only ill-advised, it could lead to a violation of Florida’s Public Records Law and of the Florida Constitution,” Davidson told Village leaders. “Council members and all Village staff are public employees with a well-established obligation to produce public records upon request; that is actually and legally a part of their job, not a distraction or inconvenience as characterized by Mr. Bacheler.”
Davidson then quoted the Florida Constitution. “Every person has the right to inspect or copy any public record made or received in connection with the official business of any public body, officer, or employee.”
“This section specifically includes … municipalities,” it continued.
Davidson also quoted Florida Statute 119.07(1)(a) which states, “Every person who has custody of a public record shall permit the record to be inspected and copied by any person desiring to do so … at any reasonable time … under reasonable conditions ...” and Florida Statute 119.07(1)(c): “A custodian of public records and his or her designee must acknowledge requests to inspect or copy records promptly and respond to such requests in good faith.”
“The Village thus cannot lawfully just decide not to produce public records — many of which, by the way, ought to already be readily available through the Village website, which is highly user-unfriendly and lacking considerable content as a result of the previous Council — and some staff’s — dismissive attitudes toward citizen participation in, and oversight of, Village government functions and policies.”
Davidson described the penalties which could result through violations of the statute and potential monetary penalties.
Davidson also found it “puzzling that the Village Attorney did not immediately cite these well-established Florida statutory and constitutional prohibitions to Mr. Bacheler, and disclosure-resistant staff,” Davidson said.
The list of public information requests Bassett shared showed the requester’s name, date, nature of the request, amount of time needed to comply with the request and the date of the reply. Many of the plans and permits requests take a half hour to an hour of staff time and shows the reply was emailed. At a recent meeting, the village decided it may have to charge for staff time for any requests that take longer than an hour to fulfill.
Requests which are more complicated may require a fee, such as Sue Miller’s transferable development rights request during the last five years, for which she paid $79.32.
Several community members requested the Village’s vacation rental list. Rentals are being mentioned publicly regarding how they affect the lack of affordable housing in the Village.
The Village council next meets Jan. 14 via Zoom.