The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office has dismissed a case against former Islamorada Councilman David Webb for a suspected public open meeting law violation in lieu of him paying what he called an “administrative fee” and what prosecutors are calling a “fine.”
Webb was issued a civil citation on Oct. 4 and was formally arraigned on the charge in November, the same day he lost his Islamorada council seat to challenger Sharon Mahoney. Webb came in third place in a three-way race in the general election.
The Monroe County State Attorney’s Office charged Webb with a civil violation of violating Florida’s Government-in-the-Sunshine Law, which provides the public right-of-access to governmental proceedings at both the state and local levels. The charge followed a split vote on the village’s garbage contract in August, which increased annual trash rates by roughly 10%.
The case stemmed from a heated Islamorada Village Council meeting in which the council eventually voted to increase the solid waste contract held by Waste Management, according to the State Attorney’s Office investigative report. The council initially voted 2-2, with Mayor Pete Bacheler absent from the meeting while recovering in a Miami hospital from an operation.
Following the tie vote, the council went on break. Following the break, Bacheler joined the meeting virtually via Zoom from his hospital bed, wearing hospital garments, and voted to break the tie.
“I don’t like 2-2 votes, guys. I had a little discussion with John Quick (the village attorney). I can participate in the meeting and vote officially,” Bacheler said at the meeting.
Bacheler, Webb and Councilman Mark Gregg voted in favor of the rate increase and Henry Rosenthal and Buddy Pinder voted no.
During the break, Webb attempted to speak with Rosenthal, a simulcast of the meeting showed. Rosenthal could not recall what Webb said to him, telling the Keys Citizen on Friday, “I really don’t remember.” Webb declined to tell the Key Citizen what he told Rosenthal, because he did not want “embarrass” Rosenthal, he said. Webb conceded that he could have “conducted himself with more measure,” he said.
Webb had faced a $500 fine if convicted of the Sunshine Law violation. Webb paid $200, and prosecutors dismissed the case. Webb called the $200 an “administrative fee,” and said he did not want to “drag it out” and require possible witnesses in the case to give sworn statements and be interviewed.
State Attorney Dennis Ward called it a “fine,” citing Florida Statute 286.011, which dictates the laws regarding public open meeting laws.