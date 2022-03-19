On Friday, March 25, Key West will celebrate its 200th anniversary. Technically, it’s celebrating the anniversary of Lt. Matthew Perry sailing to the island and planting the American flag in it in 1822, claiming the previously disputed island chain now known as the Florida Keys as a part of the U.S. and Florida.
Prior to that, Key West had been considered by some to be part of Cuba, a territory of Spain at the time. But no one contested Perry’s claim, and the island evolved into a crucial strategic and economic city for Florida throughout the coming decades. Key West was one of the richest, largest and most metropolitan cities in Florida at one point, and the names of those who first claimed and developed it still dot the town in the names of streets and buildings.
On a sunny afternoon in February, another man named Matthew Perry sat at the Perry hotel, discussing the escapades and influence of his historic ancestor and namesake. The modern-day Perry lives in Maryland and is a doctor of biology who works in research on ducks of Chesapeake Bay. Perry is a direct descendant of Lt. Perry’s brother, Raymond Henry Perry. He said his parents were aware of their notable ancestry and intentionally named him after the historic lieutenant, but at the time they had no idea he was the man who had claimed Key West for the United States.
Perry said the lieutenant’s flag-planting expedition was more of a sidenote in the broad story of his naval career, occurring early on in his life, and he only stayed in Key West for a few days after claiming it. Lieutenant Perry was better known for his later voyages in Japan, and he was integral in opening Japan to contact and trade with the rest of the world. The country had been in a self-imposed isolation from western influence for centuries.
“He was famous for Japan, opening up Japan,” Perry said. “Key West was early in his career, and it was a small thing because he was only here a couple of days. Came here, claimed it, put the flag in and then left.”
SEEING THE SIGN
It wasn’t until a vacation trip to Key West in 2018 that Perry discovered his ancestor’s connection to the island when a friend pointed out a sign in Key West about it. This prompted a visit to the Key West Library, where Monroe County historian emeritus Tom Hambright provided Perry with plentiful information about the lieutenant’s role in Key West.
According to Perry’s history of his ancestor, the permanent settlement of Key West began in 1819. But, he said, this is only referring to the first time it was settled by white people.
According to another Keys historian, Brad Bertelli, the subject of what indigenous group inhabited the Keys is “a question for the ages.”
Three primary groups were affiliated with the islands. The Calusa were on Florida’s west coast between what is now Naples and Port Charlotte and were the largest and most dominant group prior to colonial times. They ruled over all of South Florida and the Keys, Bertelli said. The Tequesta were a smaller group based around the Miami River and Key Biscayne. Both groups frequented the Keys but were not based in them. The Matecumbe lived in the Florida Keys.
There were two native villages documented in the Keys in the 16th century, but where exactly they were located is debated, Bertelli said. One was called Guarangunbe, which some scholars say was located on Upper Matecumbe Key. Another, known as Chuchiyaga, might have been located on Stock Island.
Bertelli said there were definite prehistoric archeological sites observed on the island of Key West itself. Who left them is up for debate, and the “closest answer might be to say the Matecumbe as a general identifier,” he said.
“As for what happened to them, it is generally accepted that by about 1760 the aboriginal people of South Florida and the Keys had all but been wiped out by both the arrival of Europeans, warfare and disease, and also because of Indian cultures from the peninsula and points north competed with the aboriginals for space and resources,” Bertelli wrote in an email.
Another Keys historian, Jerry Wilkinson, writes that indigenous natives lived in the Keys until the early 1700s. They shared the Keys with the Creeks, later known as the Seminoles, until around 1770. After that, the Keys were primarily used by the Seminoles, who had been immigrating to Florida for no more than two centuries prior.
‘BONE ISLAND’
According to the modern-day Matthew Perry’s history, the colonizers were engaged with a “sanguinary battle” with the natives prior to the 1819 settlement of the island. The natives were pushed to the end of the island chain and slaughtered, which gave the island the name of Cayo Hueso, or “Bone Island.” Another explanation is that there were white sand dunes on the island that looked like bones when viewed from the sea. Perry cites Hambright in saying that he favored the latter explanation, but added that there is some information indicating native people escaped from the island to Cuba to avoid the invaders.
In 1821, John Simonton purchased the island for $2,000. He divided it into four equal sections and sold three of them to buyers John Fleming, John Whitehead and the joint partnership of John Mountain and John Warner. The cabal of Johns then began requesting the U.S. government for protection to assure commercial and military use of the island. Secretary of the Navy Smith Thompson gave Lt. Perry orders to sail from New York to Key West to take possession of the island. Perry then renamed it Thompson Island, after the secretary.
Perry’s name, however, didn’t stick, since locals preferred the Spanish name or its English substitute “Key West.” The Johns welcomed Perry’s flag-planting, since they would no longer have to worry about Spain potentially contesting their claim to the land, and would have military protection.
“They knew it could have changed the next day, if Spain or Cuba came in and said ‘get out,’” Perry said.
After claiming Key West, Perry went on to have a part in other significant Naval missions. He was part of the Africa Squadron, assigned to suppress slave trade and commanded some missions to return freed slaves to Liberia. At the same time, Raymond Henry Perry had married the daughter of the second biggest slave trader in the U.S., James DeWolf, according to the modern-day Matthew Perry.
Driven to learn more about his namesake ancestor, Perry has made a number of trips to Japan, where he said Perry is well-known to history buffs to this day, perhaps even more than in the U.S.
“Most Americans don’t really know much about (Perry). But in Japan, it’s the total opposite,” Perry said. “He’s up there with (Douglas) MacArthur.”
Perry claimed that he’s been told by several people that two of the biggest foreign names in the history of Japan are MacArthur and Perry. The name Perry is taught in Japanese schools, he said, because of the major cultural change that was brought about by the country opening up, marking the end of centuries of shogunate rule and transferring power back to the traditional emperor of Japan.
SEEING THE LIGHT
A vital part of Key West’s early economy was the wrecking industry, due to the large number of ships sinking on the Florida Reef. It was an industry that was on the lieutenant’s radar.
“Perry was well aware of the wreckers,” Perry said. “They used to move the light so ships would go around because that’s where the big money was. It was a huge, huge industry. Perry warned about it, he said it’s bad.”
Because of that, Perry requested four of the Keys’ early lighthouses to be built, which the government did, along with sending a light ship.
Perry said one of the reasons his ancestor does not get as much recognition in the U.S. could be due to the country’s diversity, and people who come from a wide variety of ethnic backgrounds not taking as much of an interest in early English-American history as he does. Nevertheless, he is advocating for the lieutenant to have some more recognition in Key West on the 200th anniversary.
In his own family as well, Perry said many of his relatives don’t have an interest in preserving their family’s history. He called himself the family historian. But nonetheless, the name Matthew Perry continues to live on in Key West and world history.