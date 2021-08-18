Off the oceanside coast of Ramrod Key, not far from the Newfound Harbor Keys, lies a small island known to locals as Picnic Island. It has a beach with homemade signposts pointing in various directions with the distance to other U.S. cities and has long been a favorite destination for campers and locals looking for a peaceful island respite. Over the years, more and more people have begun to visit the island and some complain that the litter and large crowds are becoming a problem.
Terry Peddle Corcoran has been a snowbird of Little Torch Key since 1974. She said she passes by the island now on her boat but has not visited since Hurricane Irma.
“It worsened when it changed from three to four boats to being a party destination,” Corcoran said via text.
Corcoran said the island was devastated by Hurricane Georges in 1998 but bounced back and started growing very popular. By 2010, she said people were bringing things such as campfire pits and leaving them on the island, and the wooden signs appeared.
“People wanted to leave their mark,” she said. “Turn paradise into a parking lot.”
Corcoran said at one time, the small cluster of islands that Picnic is a part of was a bird rookery, but it’s been so crowded the past two years that she won’t stop.
Now associated with Picnic Island is a large boat that’s parked near it, dubbed “Captain Jack’s Hangout.” It’s inhabited by Jack Warner, who parked it there about six years ago. Warner said he’s the unofficial caretaker of the island. He disputes claims that it’s dirty or too crowded.
Warner said when he first brought the Hangout to the island, it was met with controversy. He said people thought the boat was an eyesore, but he describes it as a “magnificent structure.”
The boat is 72-by-25 feet and Warner said he has it there legally, living aboard with a female companion. People come aboard the Hangout as a sort of party destination. When reached by the Free Press, Warner said about 12 people were aboard.
Warner said the island has gotten more crowded over the years. On a weekend, he estimated about 100 boats sometimes anchor near it, but there’s still days when no one is on the island, too. He says the island was not a rookery for birds, that another island south of it was called Bird Island and was wiped out by Hurricane Irma. Now there is a different island with a bird population to the north that has taken on the name of Bird Island, he said. He added that Irma shrunk Picnic Island by about 20%.
Warner said there is not a problem with litter on Picnic Island. He said they had a large fireworks display on July 4 and people stayed late into the night to help clean up. He’s seen people on social media claiming the island has gotten dirty, but believes that the people who say the litter is a problem have not actually been to Picnic Island and are envious of the relaxed and social lifestyle he lives there.
“There’s no place else in the Keys like they do it in Picnic Island,” he said. “I told the people when they were making rude remarks about it, come and see the island for yourself and if you don’t like it go somewhere else.”
A Facebook post in July by a user identifying himself as Joe Boat said he and his 4-year-old spent an hour cleaning up trash and broken glass on Picnic Island and has photos of a pile of bottles, a rusty, derelict barbecue and old rusty chairs on the island’s beach.
Others chimed in in the comments, saying the island has deteriorated. Miguel F. Mirabel-Senra said, “It’s why I don’t go anymore. It used to be a paradise and now it’s a (expletive) show of garbage, glass wires and people have chopped down all the trees for fire.”
Warner said he’s argued with people online before and encourages them to visit. He disputes that his boat being there is an eyesore, and instead thinks that it adds to the island’s aesthetic.
Bobby Dube, a communications officer for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, said he had not heard of Picnic Island, but remarked that visitors to the Keys are always looking for new, out-of-the-way places to hang out. One example he pointed out was White Marlin Beach in Islamorada.
“That used to be a little locals sandbar and now it’s so popular,” he said.