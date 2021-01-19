When Jay and Carmenza Pfahl left their Key West home on March 3 last year for their annual trip to Bogota, Columbia, to visit family, they expected to return on March 17. Seven months later, victims of the coronavirus travel shutdown, they finally made it home on Oct. 6.
But while it was an ordeal on many levels, Jay was in heaven. A self-described “orchid addict,” Pfahl was able to spend months trekking through Columbian jungles looking for orchids, often straight up a mountainside with no trails and no guide and, one day, jumping off a mountain ledge into a thick bamboo grove in order to get to a firebreak that was the only way down.
Because of that extended time, he was able to find two previously undiscovered orchid species, something akin to finding the Atocha in the eyes of orchid scholars.
“For me, the pandemic was like a gift from God. I hate to say that. But to be able to spend months trekking around was a life gift. Usually, I get 10 days,” he said recently, remembering the unexpectedly long trip.
The Pfahls are well known in Key West, first moving here in 1978 and opening a jewelry store in the 600 block of Duval Street. They moved the store, Neptune’s Designs, twice before settling in its current location at 301 Duval St. Pfahl remembers when there were few businesses in that area; most of the buildings along Duval Street, like the current Grand Café, were still private residences and the Porter Mansion, now an apartment building, was still occupied by Mrs. Porter.
“She was quite the character,” he said. “She rode around on her three-wheel bike. She never walked.”
Times were tough for a while, especially while raising two children. They were able to buy the building housing Neptune Designs, however, which Pfahl said made all the difference in surviving from the 1980s through the mid-1990s when the tourism industry was inconsistent at best.
“If we were renting, we would have left. Business here was always a roller coaster. You could never count on it,” he said.
But stay they did. And on days when Pfahl was particularly stressed out, he would go over to the back area of a plant store on Rose Lane owned by Tom Oosterhoudt. There were a few orchids back there that caught Pfahl’s eye and he bought one for $75. It promptly died. But the beauty and variability of the orchid family — there are 30,000 separate orchid species — drew him in.
“Then it became like a crack addition. I had to have a new plant every few days. We started traveling to get new plants, going as far as North Florida at one point,” he remembered. “In no time I had a few hundred plants. Now, I’ve got about 4,000.”
Eager to see the spectacular flowers in the wild, Pfahl would find ways to walk into the jungle while on the annual family trip to Columbia. He said he would take his two sons to a paint ball park, give them enough money for a few hours, and tell them he would be back. He would then head into the forests looking for blooms. As he became more knowledgeable, he would hire guides to trek up the mountains, where there were no trails and the only thing you knew was that you were on the side of something very steep. He took thousands of photographs, the guide sometimes holding his legs while he stretched over a waterfall to shoot a picture. He was in orchid heaven.
Out of those trips, Pfahl, the long-time president of the Key West Orchid Club, created a website aimed at eventually logging photographs and descriptions of all 30,000 species. He’s up to about 24,000 now at http://www.orchidspecies.com. People from around the world send him information and use the website as an encyclopedia for scientific research. The hundreds of hours he spends updating the website have made him a familiar name in the orchid world.
“The real pay is everywhere I go, they know me. I get to slide into trips I wouldn’t otherwise be able to,” he said. “I got invitations to go on trips to Colombia because they knew from the website that my wife is Colombian and that I spoke Spanish. I made many trips all over Colombia with Arturo Carrillo and Padre Pedro Ortiz [orchid experts], always concentrating on areas that had been closed off by the war with the FARC [the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia] and then reopened as tensions eased.”
Having nothing else to do but explore the moss forests this summer while they waited for airplane travel to resume, Pfahl discovered two species that had not previously been “described,” or officially documented. The first one is now named “Epidendrum Pfahlii,” the Latin spelling of his last name. The other one he named after his brother-in-law, “Epidendrum Gorgorarum,” who hosted the Pfahls in Columbia this summer after they had spent the first three months living with his wife’s mother in a small apartment. It was pretty exciting, he said, to find an orchid and have it named for you.
“I have found another 30, 40 species that I haven’t had the time or the knowledge to say, ‘yes, this is new,’” Pfahl said. “I love the plant form, the variability of the type.”
“I just got to have a hell of a vacation,” he laughed.