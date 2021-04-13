When it comes to helping provide affordable housing for Monroe County’s most challenged populations – mentally, physically and financially tested residents – Jeanette McLernon has done it all.
Driven the homeless outreach van up and down the Florida Keys stopping to talk to people looking for help? Done that. Created a pilot program providing counseling and therapy for developmentally disabled adults with substance abuse problems? Check. Managed a 44-person apartment complex for mentally disabled adults? Done that, too.
She has been the proverbial chief, cook and bottle washer, learning many if not most of the staff roles in multiple homeless services agencies in the Florida Keys for the past 10 years. Now, as the new executive director of the Florida Keys Outreach Coalition (FKOC), McLernon is using that boots-on-the ground experience to lead the agency, which provides homeless prevention and shelter services to individuals in need, including other essential assistance like a food pantry and counseling programs.
“I know their jobs. I’ve done their jobs. I’m glad I’ve done all these roles because I’ve been in everyone’s shoes at one time,” she said about the FKOC team she is now overseeing, plus relationships with the agencies FKOC coordinates with. “Now I’m in a position where I can ensure everything is going smoothly.”
McLernon had been working for about 20 years in homeless services in New Jersey when her sister moved to Key West in 2001. Helping her with the move, McLernon got her first taste of the Southernmost Point and then kept visiting. Ten years later while on another vacation in Key West, she went to a homeless seminar in the old City Hall. She doesn’t remember the specific topic but does remember her “eureka” moment when she understood how her professional experiences in New Jersey could be useful to the homeless population in the Keys.
“There were different challenges I was hearing in this meeting because there weren’t as many services available” in the Keys compared to New Jersey, she said. “If you didn’t want to go to KOTS [Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter] or a shelter, you could sleep on the beach. I found it fascinating. I thought, ‘I can help you.’”
So, McLernon moved to the Keys in 2011 and soon after began working at the Southernmost Homeless Assistance League (SHAL). One of her favorite responsibilities was taking the SHAL mobile outreach van out on the road.
“I would go up and down the Keys to meet people and see what the housing needs were. It was fun,” she said. “I was trying to come up with different ideas and how to create more available funds in the community to relieve some of the stress on the agencies.”
At that point, local organizations servicing homeless and developmentally challenged clients looked first to private donations to fund their programs. McLernon began to steer SHAL towards government grants, which she was familiar with through her work in New Jersey. And when SHAL dissolved into the Monroe County Continuum of Care (MCCOC), McLernon just floated over to the new agency. MCCOC became the funding “umbrella” organization for homeless social services, taking the lead to search for state and federal grant programs and then disbursing the monies to local agencies like FKOC and the MARC House under its funding umbrella. That way, homeless services became more coordinated and better subsidized.
McLernon points out she was always part of a team, coordinating with other agencies while at SHAL and MCCOC. Then, in 2015, she was hired by FKOC as its client service coordinator.
“I knew everybody anyway because we all worked together,” she said. “I just carried on the same duties. I just kept on working.”
At FKOC, McLernon handled direct client case management and on the technology side, data and records compliancy and systems assessment. Shortly before Hurricane Irma hit, FKOC reorganized and McLernon was put in charge of Peacock Apartments in Key West, a group home for mentally disabled adults. There her duties branched out to soliciting donations from local organizations, helping then-FKOC Executive Director Stephanie Kaple with grant funding and even finding speakers for homeless service seminars.
And in January, when Kaple left to move to Savannah, Georgia, McLernon was tapped for the top job. She now has a broader canvas to apply her experience and knowledge to. She says her priority will be to develop a strong funding plan for program sustainability. She also wants to coordinate with other homeless agencies that now compete for the same state and federal grant funding.
“Everybody needs a piece of the pie. We need to broaden our scope and assess what the community’s needs are,” she said.
McLernon also wants to increase the size of the nine-member FKOC board of directors.
“To have other perspectives,” she said about her reasoning to increase the board. “Our latest new member is formerly homeless. I’d like to bring somebody on in the mental health arena. Maybe another person from the faith community.”
In her so-called spare time, McLernon is helping with the housing section of the strategic plan Key West City officials are developing. She is also on the MCCOC board of directors and the Guidance Care Center Community Action Council. She chairs the Poinciana Committee, which is made up of representatives from different local homeless services agencies. And she just got a new puppy.
After 40 years in the field, though, how does McLernon maintain her passion for her work, not to mention emotionally surviving the hundreds of difficult, if not horrible, stories she hears from her clients?
“I enjoy meeting the people and getting to know them and their trials, tribulations and issues. I want to try to help make things available to people who are underserved,” she said, adding, “I just hate to see people struggle.”