JetBlue, the popular low-cost carrier that operates seasonally at Key West International Airport, ended its seasonal service from Boston Logan International Airport on Thursday, May 4.
It will return Oct. 29.
The airline has been operating at EYW — the airport code for Monroe County’s only commercial airport — since beginning service from Boston Logan International Airport and JFK in New York in February 2021.
During the 2022-23 seasonal operations, JetBlue only operated once daily non-stop service from Boston.
“Our seasonal daily service between Boston and Key West ended May 4,” said Senior Manager of Corporate Communications Derk Dombrowski. “It is set to resume Oct. 29 of this year.”
Many airlines, including legacy carriers like American, Delta and United, either limit routes or decrease the number of flights during Key West’s offseason.
JetBlue’s return date coincides with the culmination of Fantasy Fest, the week-long event billed as the world’s largest adult homecoming.
Monroe County’s Director of Airports, Richard Strickland, said he looks forward to the airline’s return.
“I am very excited to have JetBlue operating at Key West International Airport,” said Strickland. “They are back in October and tickets are already on sale.”
In other news, Fort Lauderdale-based Silver Airways, the island city’s only link to Tampa, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale, announced it was expanding its routes.
Beginning in late May, Key West travelers can connect via Orlando to Marsh Harbor and North Eleuthera, Bahamas, once weekly on Saturdays.
In late June, the air carrier will add daily service to Pensacola from Orlando and expand to Nashville via Greensboro, North Carolina, daily.
