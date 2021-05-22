John Maloney Spottswood was a real-life Walter Mitty, a Key West legend who lived a life most only dream about.
He was a “visionary,” according to his sons, founding the town’s first radio station and cable television station.
He was a two-term state senator honored “For Service of Special Merit” by President John F. Kennedy, and he also had a cameo appearance in “PT 109” as a PT boat commander in the 1963 film based on Kennedy’s heroism after his boat was sliced in two by a Japanese destroyer during World War II.
Spottswood actually was a U.S. Army Captain and paratrooper in the Philippines during the war.
He served as mayor of Key West, assistant fire chief, Civil Defense director, Clerk of Court, worked with the U.S. Lighthouse Service, and helped bring a college and clean water (Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority) to town, while being recognized for rebuilding the community after Hurricane Donna struck in 1960.
He bought the iconic La Concha and Casa Marina Hotels and served as president of the Florida Association of Realtors, 1962-75.
Spottswood also was a civil rights activist who hired the first African-American police detective in Key West (Nathan Tynes) and firmly opposed a Senate committee focused on investigating gays and lesbians in university settings.
He raised a family of four with his wife, Mary, and they became close friends with President Harry S Truman and his wife, Bess, whose Little White House was built in Key West by the U.S. Navy for working vacations. Future President Richard M. Nixon and his wife, Pat, dined twice with the family after Thanksgiving in 1962.
The Spottswoods entertained the country’s first families, and their own family surely could be billed the first family of Key West.
John Spottswood’s mangrove-sure roots in town can be traced to about 1820. He was a middle man in what’s become an eight-generation Conch line. John and Mary, who died in 1998, continued a family tradition that includes 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
However, Spottswood is probably best known for something we haven’t even gotten to yet, and the reason for chronicling his life at this time.
He served as Monroe County Sheriff, 1952-1963, and Saturday, May 15, was posthumously inducted into the Florida Law Enforcement Officers’ Hall of Fame in Tallahassee with his children and grandchildren in attendance along with current Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay, who said, “His dedication to this community will never be forgotten.”
Spottswood would’ve been 100 if he’d lived to see the day. However, he died in 1975 after complications during open-heart surgery for a valve replacement, at 55. Making his long list of accomplishments that much more impressive is that he packed them all into just over three decades and never attended college.
And despite being a father whose time was in demand, perhaps his greatest legacy is that he impacted his family so deeply. He always found the time. He would take them out on the job, and constantly be there for them.
FAMILY FIRST
“I can remember driving around in his sheriff’s car,” said his youngest son, Robert, 64. “He had a plain car, but it had lights and a siren. And I can recall riding around with him after one of the hurricanes, surveying the damage.”
His oldest son, Jack, 70, said, “He always had time for sitting with and patience with his children and friends, too, telling stories. He used to say when he took over as sheriff: ‘There was one rusty pair of handcuffs and one gun.’ (Laughter) Then he built the department.”
Spottswood expanded the department to have substations in the Middle and Upper Keys, helped found and served as chairman for the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch in Suwanee to provide growth opportunitues for children in trouble with the law, was president of the Florida Sheriffs Association, standardized the uniforms and colors for sheriffs throughout the state and served on the editorial board of the Sheriff’s Star magazine.
Bill, 67, the middle son, chuckled and said Jack recently recalled his father’s advice in speaking with a law enforcement officer: “There are only three words you use: ‘yes, no and sir.’ He was all about respect. He really looked after Monroe County. And on a state-wide basis, he really made sheriff’s departments professional organizations.
“One of the things that he could do was really bring people together in a unified effort. He had a good knack for that. One year, 13 of the 14 bills he wrote in the legislature (where he served, 1963-71) were passed.”
Bill, also a director of First State Bank of the Florida Keys, added, “Reminiscing over the weekend, I think one of the things I take a lot of pride in is the establishment of the Boys Ranch (which later expanded to include girls). It was a real great thing.”
They lost their father as young men and women, but hold him deep in their hearts nearly a half-century later.
“We miss him,” said Robert, “and I think about him every day. He was just a huge influence on me and all of us.”
Jack added, “Looking back, those were pretty special times. My dad was always doing something for someone or the community, and our mom was the same way. It’s what we all grew up with, and it made us what we are.”
Jack, Bill and Robert all became lawyers and formed the firm now known as Spottswood, Spottswood, Spottswood & Sterling on Fleming Street. They were joined at the induction ceremonies by sister Florence “Fawnie” Spottswood, 66, of Alachua, Florida.
“The event in Tallahassee was just terrific,” said Robert, now president of Spottswood Companies, a family real estate management venture, and a chairman and commissioner with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. “It was quite the privilege and the honor for us. We greatly appreciated the recognition of my dad’s career and public service, his service to the community, the Keys and the state of Florida. It was really, really nice to see him honored in that way and being inducted into the Hall of Fame.
“We took 10 or 11 members from the family. It was nice to honor service and country and those kinds of values.”
It’s what his father was all about.
“He came from a long line of parents and grandparents who were all involved in public service,” said Robert. “My dad was fierce in the civil rights and human rights areas — being involved in law enforcement and in Tallahassee as a legislator. He also was instrumental in bringing The College of the (Florida) Keys, as it’s called today, into Key West. He was a sponsor in the legislation to create the college.
“My dad brought focus to the Keys at a state and national level in order to bring the various things and programs we needed. You needed a strong voice to get it done, and insist that we needed them. We still reap those benefits today.”
CONCH CELEBRITY
Spottwood also was instrumental in bringing the filming of “PT 109,” starring Cliff Robertson as JFK, to what was then Munson Island and is now Little Palm Island.
“They rented my boat, a little 16-foot outboard motor boat, for the filming to take people back and forth,” Jack said. “I drove people back and forth. After they left, we had two of the Jeeps they used for filming that we used to ride around in. I got to meet Cliff Robertson and (co-star) Ty Hardin and see portions of the filming.”
The real-life Kennedy recognized their father with that “For Service of Special Merit” honor for broadcasting “The Voice of America” to Cuba during the 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion and 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Jack recalled their parents hosting a “Who’s Who” of the nation’s leaders and entertainers in their backyard with a large brick barbeque pit for the grilling. He recalled John Glenn, Tennessee Williams, Arthur Godfrey, John Foster Dulles, Fleet Admiral William F. Halsey, several Florida governors, senators and congressmen, and the cast and crew of “PT 109” being among those sharing a good time in their backyard. Jack added that his grandparents entertained Ernest Hemingway, Lou Gehrig and Gen. Omar Bradley there, too.
Truman began the family tradition of mingling with U.S. presidents.
“President Truman was the most down-to-earth guy you’d ever want to meet,” said Jack, who once flew from Key West to Kansas City with Truman before hopping on a commercial flight to New Orleans to return to college at Tulane. “You’d never know he was president of the United States. He had a way of making the person he was talking to feel like they were the only person in the world.
“President Nixon wrote in the guest book my mom used to have: ‘Best steaks ever.’ There was a whole parade of people who came to Key West and met at our house. My sister is fond of our father’s saying, ‘I don’t have a hobby, I have a town. And my town is my hobby.’”
He founded WKWF, which played mostly Sinatra and jazz standards, in the building housing his father’s drug store, and received permission from the Federal Communications Commission to go on the air before scheduled in order to warn Keys residents of a September 1945 hurricane lurking in the Caribbean.
But as grounded and honorable as he was, John Spottswood also was a dreamer, an accomplished dreamer.
“My dad was a visionary,” said Robert. “He created one of the first 10 cable TV companies in the country (Cable-Vision Of Florida, 1974). I can remember in the 1960s, my dad gathering us around and explaining to us about television, about the future, and envisioning that someday we would be doing all our shopping and banking on the TV screen long before the internet.
“We were all amazed but we’d chuckle at the things he would say. But he was a real forward-thinker. When you have the vision and the courage to move forward, it gives you the opportunity to create something. He had a very special way of seeing the future.”
Jack added, “The thing that was always the most fascinating to me — especially in hindsight — was that he saw into the future. He was ahead of his time but died too young.
“I often wonder what he could’ve done if he’d lived to 70 or 80, and what else could’ve been accomplished.”