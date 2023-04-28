The civil attorney representing the family of Garrett Hughes failed in a bid late Wednesday, April 26, to freeze the assets of alleged parking lot shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer.

Stuart Grossman argued that Brewer instructed his niece and personal assistant Arabi Luke to enact a trust succession plan after being charged with a first-degree felony in the shooting death of Hughes in the parking lot behind Conch Town Liquor and Lounge in February.

