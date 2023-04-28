The civil attorney representing the family of Garrett Hughes failed in a bid late Wednesday, April 26, to freeze the assets of alleged parking lot shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer.
Stuart Grossman argued that Brewer instructed his niece and personal assistant Arabi Luke to enact a trust succession plan after being charged with a first-degree felony in the shooting death of Hughes in the parking lot behind Conch Town Liquor and Lounge in February.
In body-worn camera footage reviewed by the Keys Citizen, Brewer told Luke to enact the trust succession plan and to contact somebody called Sandy Reef. No such person could be found in the Lower Keys, and Grossman said he believed Brewer was using code words to direct Luke to transfer assets.
The Brewer family has extensive business holdings throughout the lower Florida Keys, controlled by a complicated network of trusts.
Grossman had said previously that he had notified all counsel and accountants representing Brewer.
“If any assets were transferred illegally, we would know, and we would hold all those responsible accountable to the full extent of the law,” said Grossman.
Judge Mark Wilson, overseeing the criminal portion of the case, heard Grossman’s argument but declined to grant the motion, saying he saw no direct evidence that any such transfers had occurred.
Brewer’s criminal defense attorney, Chris Mancini, also attempted to have a gag order placed on Grossman, saying he wanted to prevent the case from being tried in the media, but Wilson declined to hear the motion.
The parents of the 21-year-old filed suit against Brewer in early April, naming Brewer as well as the network of trusts and other entities he controls.
The family’s lawsuit does not name Conch Town Liquor and Lounge, which neither Brewer nor his family own. However, it alleges that the entities it named were negligent in allowing Brewer to consume alcohol in the hours leading up to the deadly encounter.
“By furnishing excessive amounts of alcohol to a known, habitual drunkard (Brewer), the (defendants) became liable for the injury and damage caused by and resulting from (Brewer)’s intoxication,” it says.
Brewer remains in custody at the Lower Keys Regional Detention Center without bond.
A status conference is set for May 12, with a possible Arthur Hearing to be scheduled during the week of May 22.
Previously, Brewer’s Key West attorney Don Yates had said he would not seek bail for his client, noting that he was probably better off in custody.