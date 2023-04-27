Chris Mancini, the defense attorney for alleged parking lot shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer, lost his bid to obtain hair samples from witnesses Wednesday morning.
Judge Mark Wilson heard the motion, an attempt to impeach shooting witnesses Carson Hughes, Blake Arencibia and Logan Pellecier.
Mancini hoped to show that the witnesses and victim, Garrett Hughes, were under the influence of marijuana when the shooting occurred.
“The fact that the witnesses are employed by the Key West Fire Department and are prohibited from partaking in illegal substances goes to my client’s apprehension at the time of the incident,” argued Mancini. “It is in their self-interest to shade their testimony so that is favorable towards them and prejudiced towards my client.”
Assistant State Attorney Joe Mansfield argued that since a toxicology report on the victim showed he had traces of marijuana in his system and that he possessed a medical marijuana card, the motion to compel was irrelevant.
“The witnesses are not on trial here, and if the defense has questions about their consumption that night, they can have their questions answered in a vigorous cross-examination,” Mansfield said to the judge.
Brewer, 57, who has extensive business holdings in Key West, is accused of shooting 21-year-old Hughes in the early morning hours of Feb. 13 following a day of drinking and watching the Super Bowl with his niece and her boyfriend at Conch Town Liquor and Lounge.
Brewer, whose toxicology screen has yet to be completed, was legally intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of .11, nearly two times the legal limit in Florida. A toxicology report obtained by the Keys Citizen showed Hughes had a blood alcohol level of .24 at the time of his death.
In the state, a level of .08 or more is considered legally impaired.
The motion to obtain the hair samples was critical to the defense argument that Brewer “stood his ground” and “feared for his life,” as he said in his initial arrest interrogation with Detective Marcus Del Valle.
Video evidence of the shooting does not support the defense’s position.
“The fact that these young men were under the influence of narcotics is relevant to my client’s natural apprehension,” argued Mancini.
Mansfield refuted his argument.
“Marijuana is a calmative agent,” said Mansfield. “The fact that Mr. Hughes possessed a medical marijuana card makes this a moot point.”
Mansfield had previously said that the defense strategy would be to smear the witnesses, making them appear unreliable.
Mansfield said he intends to bring the case to a grand jury to elevate the charge to first-degree pre-meditated murder, supported by surveillance video that depicts Brewer confronting Hughes, then walking away before turning around and shooting him.
A pre-trial conference is set for Friday, May 12, with a possible bail hearing scheduled for the week of May 22.