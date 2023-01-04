A Monroe County judge has dismissed roughly 50 counts of illegally harvesting spiny lobsters from illegal fishing gear called lobster casitas, or lobster condos, against one Florida Keys commercial diver.

Judge Peary Fowler granted a judgement of acquittal for defendant Michael Kimbler, who has a previous conviction for using and diving on casitas, last week at the Key West courthouse during a hearing in the case. The charges were dismissed in part because Kimbler could not be positively identified as one of the divers in the water who was extracting lobsters from casitas, according to prosecutors familiar with the case.

