A judge has ruled the city of Key West and its police department did not violate the civil rights of a 8-year-old Gerald Adams Elementary School student, who was arrested and nearly handcuffed after he struck a teacher at school three years ago.
Judge K. Michael Moore ruled in favor of the city’s and the police department’s request for summary judgement in the case, according to the judge’s ruling issued Monday.
The mother of the then 8-year-old boy, Bianca DiGennaro, filed a lawsuit against the city of Key West, the police department, officers Michael Malgrat, Kenneth Waite and Carter Sims and the Monroe County School District, claiming the police did not file proper protocol and violated the boy’s civil rights.
In March, Judge Moore dismissed the lawsuit against the school district and its employees involved in the incident.
In its motion for summary judgement, the city cited the fact that the boy’s father, Herschell Major, requested the boy be placed in handcuffs to teach him a lesson.
“The school contacted HMM’s father, Herschell Major II (“Major”), who reported to the school,” the summary judgement request stated. “A discussion between Malgrat and Major took place wherein Major expressed that he wanted HMM to be placed in handcuffs, although the parties dispute the relevance of Major’s statement along those lines.”
Key West Police Chief Sean Brandenburg said he was “pleased that Chief U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore has ruled to close this case and find in favor of our officers’ motion for summary judgement.”
“We have maintained all along that our officers acted in the best interest of the child and the educational employee involved in the situation, despite the allegations by Ms. DiGennaro,” the chief said in an email to The Key West Citizen. “Our department continuously strives to protect members of the community with special needs, and we will continue to do so.”
DiGennaro’s attorneys filed the lawsuit arguing the school district knew her son suffered from such mental health disabilities as oppositional defiant disorder and attention deficit disorder, and school officials and police did not follow the child’s individual educational plan and behavioral intervention plan, according to the lawsuit.
“Defendants argue that ‘the record does not support that HMM has a disability within the meaning of the ADA or, even if he did, that any of the Defendants had knowledge of a qualifying disability,’” the ruling stated. “Further, ‘no evidence exists of a failure to accommodate HMM after his felony arrest.’”
The boy’s high-profile attorney, Ben Crump, who also represented George Floyd’s family, filed the lawsuit in August, a day after he released a copy of a video depicting the 2018 arrest of the student on his Twitter feed.
The video shows police officers Waite and Sims asking the boy to turn around and put his hands behind his back in an attempt to handcuff the child. Waite attempted to handcuff the visibly upset boy, but the handcuffs did not fit on the child because he was so small. The officers walked the boy to an awaiting police cruiser.
The child’s father, Herschell Major, was at the school at the time the child was taken into custody but was not seen in the video. His mother was in Miami at the time of the incident for a doctor’s appointment, she said.
The child was arrested after striking a female teacher in the chest after the teacher attempted to walk the boy out of the lunch room. The boy also told the teacher his mother was going “to beat her a--” and not to put her hands on him, according to the police report.
The boy was booked at the jail on charges of felony battery, which were later dropped as a result of an agreement with prosecutors and the child’s defense attorney. The child was never held in the jail but had a mugshot and his fingerprints taken, the mother’s attorneys said.