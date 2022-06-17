Juneteenth marks the first time all formerly enslaved people were truly free in the United States, when the Emancipation Proclamation was read aloud in Galveston, Texas, which had not yet surrendered to the Union.
Juneteenth festivities included a parade featuring Caribbean attire and merriment through the streets of Old Town in Key West. This year’s celebration will be held throughout the weekend.
Photos by Mary Martin
The annual Juneteenth carnival parade, in the style of a Caribbean Carnival celebration, brightens Duval Street.
Juneteenth has been celebrated in various capacities for years in the United States. This year will mark the first time that the day will be celebrated as an official city and federal holiday, with the Key West City Commission passing a resolution earlier this year making it so.
A group of local community organizations and churches will be holding a celebration Saturday to commemorate the holiday at Nelson English Park. Lakay Barnett, a member of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration and Birthday Scholarship Committee, said there have been Juneteenth celebrations at the park in the past, but none to this scale.
It will begin at noon on Saturday and run to 4 p.m. There will be music and speakers, including Monroe Holloway, who will speak on the history of Juneteenth; poetry by Mia Castillo and more poetry and spoken word by Carolyn Brown and Arida Wright. Six churches and nine community organizations will be participating in an event to “give back to the community from the community.”
Fellow organizer Carmel Cox said the event is “mainly just so we can get the organizations names out there so that people know the resources the organizations have.”
She added that the county health department and an AIDS prevention group will be there. Cox said the scholarship committee had been able to give out 17 scholarships to class of 2022 graduates from Key West High School who are furthering their education this year, the most it’s ever given.
As usual, area non-profit Key West Carnival will be putting on its annual Juneteenth carnival parade, in the style of a Caribbean Carnival celebration. The celebration will begin at the African Cemetery at Higgs Beach. Food and live entertainment, with music from the African diaspora and Caribbean will begin at 1 p.m., said Veronica Stafford of Key West Carnival.
The parade will begin moving at 6 p.m., Stafford said, and move through the streets of Key West and end at the stairs of the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum, which is one of the parade’s sponsors. Golf carts will be available to those who are unable to walk the entire parade. Toko Ire and his family will be providing music. All proceeds from the event will go to Trinity Presbyterian church.