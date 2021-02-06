A federal effort to remove Key deer from the endangered species list has been in a holding pattern since first being proposed in 2019, and that’s a good thing, says a local advocacy group
“Key deer are in stuck in the middle of the canal in a boat, and they’re not moving up or down in terms of protection,” said citizen scientist and Key Deer Protection Alliance president Vivian Beck.
Her group promotes habitat protection and public education to help the petite deer that remain listed under the federal Endangered Species Act.
“It’s partially because of COVID and the transition between presidential administrations,” she said during a virtual meeting last week.
In 2019, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Agency recommended and held public meetings about delisting the Key deer due to recovery but action has stalled while awaiting additional information on sea level rise.
Beck sees this holding pattern as a good sign the government is considering the species’ dwindling habitat and as an opportunity to do a species assessment.
“We advocate education. Teaching people to let these little deer be free to live in nature and not to interfere with them by feeding them. When they lose their fear of the road, they’re dead,” Beck said. “In 10 years, they are going to lose more of their habitat to sea level rise. They’re going to need to go somewhere. The deer are in serious trouble. The Key deer are one storm and one disease away from total extinction and I don’t want that to happen on my watch. I’m worried. It’s sad, when people build, animals get pushed out.”
The species is only found on a few islands in the Lower Keys and has faced a number of threats in recent years, such as a fatal outbreak of flesh-eating New World screwworms in 2016 that killed 135 of the herd, which was then estimated at about 1,000, then Hurricane Irma in 2017 claimed the lives of at least 21 deer, according to the Fish and Wildlife Service.
Beck estimates the current herd population to be between 500 and 650, with most living on Big Pine Key.
Vehicle strikes remain the biggest threat. Her group says 76 deer were killed in the area last year, and at least one so far this year.
The Key Deer Protection Alliance has been urging motorists to slow down and be vigilant for Key deer crossing the road. The group and other like-minded agencies have been working with the Florida Department of Transportation to begin installing signs around Mile Marker 17 in Sugarloaf Key to raise motorist awareness. Most signs previously were found around Big Pine.
Kristie Killam, a park ranger at the Florida Keys National Wildlife Refuges Complex, confirmed FDOT’s pledge to install the signs.
“This is happening. There is a procedural effort underway but I can’t say when they’ll be here. The signs may say something like, ‘Entering Key deer habitat, please drive carefully’ and then on each island from Mile Marker 33 for the next 20 miles south, there may be deer crossing signs.”
Although most of the Key deer population can be found in the managed refuge on Big Pine, they have been sighted on Cudjoe and Summerland keys, according to Killam.
She applauded the Key Deer Protection Alliance’s educational efforts.
“They are wonderful advocates in the community,” he said. “We are lucky to have so many people rooting for these little guys.”
Killam said that while most Key deer deaths can be attributed to vehicle strikes, there have been a few recent mortalities due to infections known as lumpy jaw and Johne’s disease.
For information on the Key deer species, visit https://tinyurl.com/y27w3r2r. For information on the Key Deer Protection Alliance, visit http://www.keydeer.org or find them on Facebook.