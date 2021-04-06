Fire and EMS district commissioners are seeking an end to the spate of horrifying traffic accidents in the area and out of concern, they’re requesting streetlights be installed along U.S. 1 from Mile Marker 100 to Mile Marker 104.
The request has been documented as the Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District’s first resolution of the year.
District board and staff will contact agencies and utilities with jurisdiction over the road to probe the feasibility of installing additional lighting along the highway corridor.
“[T]he District has noticed a significant concentration of serious motor vehicle-pedestrian accidents near Mile Marker 100 and Mile Marker 104, areas frequented by tourists for recreational purposes; and ... the District believes that a lack of adequate street lighting in these areas is a contributing factor to the frequency of these accidents,” the resolution says.
The discussion on the inky street lighting was brought up at the February meeting by district Commissioner Ken Edge, just weeks after a man was struck dead crossing the road at Mile Marker 104.
The district will seek support for additional lighting from the Monroe County Commission, the Florida Department of Transportation, the Florida Keys Electric Cooperative and Congressman Carlos Gimenez.
In other matters during last week’s meeting, financial projections for the district revealed that due to the 1-mill property tax cap, which limits the maximum tax to $100 per $100,000 assessed property value and which is the current adopted tax rate, the district’s unassigned fund balance will decrease by $244,187 this fiscal year.
With the proposed 2021-22 budget adding four full-time employees between both the fire department and the ambulance corps, the district’s financial manager recommends raising the tax cap next year and provided a few higher tax cap scenarios.
If the district were to raise the cap to 2 mills, or $200 per $100,000 of assessed value, it could take years to reach the new maximum, but the increase would have to be approved by voters in a referendum.
For example, if the district levied a 1.2941-mill tax rate, or $129.41 per $100,000, then it would collect $5,030,748 in property taxes next year and increase its fund balance by $29,435.
“It took us 12 years to get to the [1-mill] maximum. So, if we go to the 2.0, it’s going to take us a few years to get to that,” Chairman Tony Allen said. “I feel comfortable showing [taxpayers] where we expect to be in five years.
“We need to ensure proper staffing in the future,” Commissioner George Mirabella said.
The next Key Largo Fire Rescue and Emergency Medical Services District meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, April 12. For information, visit http://www.klfirerescueems.com.