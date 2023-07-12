Monroe County Schools Superintendent Theresa Axford recently announced Tiffany Zepeda has been selected to serve as an assistant principal at Key Largo School for the 2023-2024 school year.

Zepeda

Zepeda, who has taught at Key School Largo since 2009, will take over the position vacated by Debra Ward’s move to Coral Shores High School.