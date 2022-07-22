On Saturday, July 23, volunteers will descend upon Dagny Johnson Key Largo Hammock Botanical State Park to commence the planting of several species of native transition zone trees during “Planting with Pennekamp.”
The botanical park is managed by John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park.
The event will run from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m, with environmentally-proactive local volunteers providing a helping hand to plant 50 variety of trees whose roots are critical in anchoring the coastlines of the Florida Keys and whose canopies provide habitat for upland native animals.
The event is being organized by the Reef Environmental Educational Foundation, Friends of John Pennekamp and Dagny Johnson State Parks and others, with light refreshments available for locals to sip as the milder morning transitions to a sweltering South Florida summer day.
Those in attendance will plant a myriad of tropical hardwood hammock species, and tools will be provided for those who don’t have any.
“The event aids us in continuing to build up our coastline and reintroduce biodiversity,” said Alyssa Estrada, a marine conservation intern at REEF.
The hardwood hammock ecosystem provides an extra layer of protection beyond the ever-important mangroves whose roots protect the land against hurricane surge and other threats. One hundred and 20 species of plants exist in this type of ecosystem, with 36 listed as endangered or threatened, according to the Florida Museum website.
The event is only fitting at the park honoring Dagny Johnson, a local environmental activist who led the fight to against a planned condo development on the same grounds.
Port Bougainville planned to build 15 hotels and more than 200 condos on the site, before legal challenges and a 1982 financial collapse derailed the development after construction had already begun. Most remnants of that development were removed after the land was acquired by the state. The park now features passive hiking trails and restored wildlands.
The park protects endangered plant and animal species, including the Key Largo woodrat and Key Largo cotton mouse, two species only found in Key Largo, with 90% of their habitat in Dagny Johnson State Park and the adjacent Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge.
Volunteers are asked to meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday the entrance gate of Dagny Johnson State Park. For information, call REEF at 305-852-0030.