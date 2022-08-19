Upper Keys traffic will be impacted early Sunday, Aug. 21, because of the Key Largo Triathlon.
One northbound lane on U.S. 1 from Mile Marker 102.5 (the entrance to John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park) to Mile Marker 105 will be coned off for cyclists’ use.
The other northbound lane will remain open for vehicular traffic.
This will occur from approximately 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Motorists should plan ahead and give themselves extra travel time.
The City Bikes Key Largo Triathlon features an Olympic and sprint distance triathlon and duathlon, as well as an Olympic distance aquabike race.
For information, visit http://www.gameonraceevents.com.
