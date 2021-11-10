As the Southernmost City rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic, a couple of high-visibility — and well-attended — parades are scheduled to make their way through the streets of Old Town.
This year’s Veterans Day Parade is set for Thursday, Nov. 11, at 4 p.m. and will run down Duval Street from United to Eaton streets. Monroe County Veterans Affairs and county staff will participate in the parade, with the event being hosted by the Joint Interagency Task Force South.
And in December, one of the city’s most beloved local events, the annual Key West Holiday Parade, returns after being canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Holiday Parade, which serves as the kickoff to the holiday season, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 4, beginning at 7 p.m. at the corner of White Street and Truman Avenue. It will travel down Truman Avenue before turning right on Duval Street, then coming to an end at Eaton Street.
City spokeswoman Alyson Crean said businesses and organizations with entries can have floats of any length, but that they must be maneuverable and no more than 15 feet wide and 12 feet high. Each entry requires monitors, and a monitor’s meeting will be held in early December, Crean said.
Entry forms must be received by Monday, Nov. 22. Applications to participate in the Holiday Parade, and other details, are available at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov under the “Special Events” tab.
As COVID-19 numbers continue decrease throughout the Florida Keys and the state, the local health department supports the parades.
“I think we can go ahead and do these types of events, since it is outdoors,” said Florida Department of Health in Monroe County Administrator Bob Eadie. “I also think it’s a good thing for continuing to show the progress we’re continuing to show here in Monroe County, and a good thing for the community to have some events, and get back to enjoying life like we did. Barring some sort of resurgence, we should go ahead and have it.”
However, Eadie emphasized people need to continue taking precautions.
“The thing that I caution for is to make sure that people get vaccinated, I’m also telling everyone they should get vaccinated for influenza and continue to do all of the standard precautions such as washing your hands, don’t touch your face, and socially distance. That’s good for the flu, as well as COVID-19,” Eadie said.
“I think that as we’re moving forward, the situation in Monroe County is continuing to improve, we have low hospitalization, our numbers have been somewhat consistent as far as new positive cases for COVID-19. They’re low in the county right now, and seem to be coming down, while the vaccination rates are going up for adults, and for the 12- to 18-year-old minors, and we’ll just be starting to have young children vaccinated,” said Eadie.
Other Veterans Day observances include the Southernmost Veterans Day Celebration Key West 2021 to be held in conjunction with the Southernmost VFW Post 3911 and American Legion Post 28, at the American Legion headquarters at 5610 College Road on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13, from 4 to 10 p.m.
Southernmost VFW Post 3911 Commander Christopher Green said the event will offer a chance to raise funds for veterans’ causes.
“Rob Benton is part of Hanks Saloon, he’s a veteran as well, and he and some of the people that play at his bar are coming to play for free to help raise money,” Green said. “That will be on Saturday, and then we’ll have Erica ‘Sunshine’ Lee, as well as Mango Tree Troubadours and Gabriel Wright on Friday, there will be food and drink and music.”
Monroe County Veterans Affairs is co-hosting, with the Key Largo VFW Post 10211, a Veterans Day ceremony to honor those who served on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Murray Nelson Government Center in Key Largo. The Key Largo School band will be playing a selection of patriotic songs, and the U.S. Coast Guard Honor Guard will present the colors.
Monroe County offices will be closed on Thursday, in observance of the national holiday.