The National Weather Service’s Key West branch recently released data establishing what it calls a “new normal” temperature average.
The 30-year rolling average temperatures are recalculated every year and the city’s average for 1991-2020 was 1.1 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average for 1981-2010.
Jon Rizzo, a meteorologist with the Key West branch, said the data is more complicated than it appears. For longtime Keys residents who say, anecdotally, that it feels hotter than it used to, that may not be completely true. Rizzo said the 1.1-degree difference won’t necessarily be significant in terms of what people feel. That has more to do with levels of humidity and dew point, for which the service does not yet calculate “normals” yet.
But with hotter temperatures, the air has more potential to hold moisture, leading to a higher heat index. Rizzo said over time, this has gone up, but it’s been a very gradual increase.
One interesting point that Rizzo noted is that the temperature changes over the last few decades have come mostly in the winter months, whereas average summer temperatures in Key West have not gone up as much. He said this could have to do with rain levels in the different seasons.
“When it rains, you get cooler temperatures. That’s perhaps why the summer months aren’t changing as much,” Rizzo said.
One thing that has changed in summer months is how many days break 90 degrees. Rizzo said the city’s historical average for temperatures above 90 degrees was 32.4 days per year. That number has now gone up to 56.5 days.
In terms of rainfall, Key West is trending toward seasonal extremes. The summers have gotten wetter, the winters drier. This is one area that Rizzo said will have a noticeable impact. The city is getting more large downpours of rain and combined with higher sea levels that have been observed, this leads to more flooding in the city.
“If you have more rainfall in a shorter period of time, mixed with higher sea levels, the combination of the two can have some serious impact,” Rizzo said.
Rizzo said that within all the data he observed, there are mostly very subtle changes that mean little on their own but when acting in combination can have a noticeable impact.
Asked if he could project how much and how quickly the temperature is further expected to rise, Rizzo said it is difficult to predict future data in this way and could only say that the trend in past decades has been warming temperatures and wetter summers.