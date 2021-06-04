A new annual festival celebrating the food, music and heritage of Bahama Village and the Caribbean will kick off Friday, June 18, on the anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation, when American slaves were freed by President Abraham Lincoln.
Costumes will also play a large part in the new “Key West Carnival,” which starts with an opening ceremony at the African Cemetery at Higgs Beach on Friday, June 18, at 6 pm. The ceremony will honor “Juneteenth,” the name given to the date when slavery as an institution died two months after the 1865 end of the Civil War. Because of the delay in communicating the surrender throughout a telephone-less nation, the event is called Juneteenth to mark the month that began the emancipation process, when word of the war’s end, and of slavery, finally reached east Texas, the western border of the United States.
“Key West has so many connections to the slave trade, mostly positive,” said Gene Tinnie, one of the historians responsible for the African Cemetery memorial and the lead artist for the design of that plaza. “The best known were the three slave ships captured in 1860 and returned to Key West. The whole community rallied and brought blankets and food” to the people on the ships who had been kidnapped into slavery.
But Key West was also a resupply stop on the slave route that started along the Carolina Coast and delivered enslaved men and women to southern and western states. As part of the Key West Juneteenth opening ceremony, a panel discussion with Tinnie; Corey Malcom, president of the Key West Maritime Historical Society; and Norma Jean Sawyer, long-time Key West resident who also helped create the African Cemetery, will take place under a tent at the Higgs Beach cemetery. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
Saturday, June 19, will see an all-day party at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater, including a parade through the streets of Old Town. The parade, which will leave and end at the Amphitheater, will line up at 3 p.m. and move off at 4 p.m. Anyone can march or ride — golf carts and the Key West Conch Train will be available — in the parade but they must be in costume, according to Carnival organizer Veronica Stafford. Traditional Carnival costumes can be handmade or purchased at the Amphitheater and at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 717 Simonton St., one of the event beneficiaries.
“You can’t have Carnival without costumes. We have costumes available or a Black Lives Matter T-shirt,” Stafford said. “We are also selling African gowns. The money from these costumes goes to Trinity Presbyterian Church.”
Key West’s version of the traditional Carnival, celebrated throughout the world and most famously in New Orleans and Brazil, is being spearheaded by Stafford, a Bahama Village resident and one of the organizers of the annual Goombay festival in Key West. There will be several differences, however, between Goombay and Key West Carnival, she said. Goombay celebrates only the Bahamian heritage of Key West, while Carnival will showcase the cultures of all the Caribbean Islands, from which Key West’s first residents immigrated.
“We’re going to do all the Caribbean traditions, including SOCA, the traditional blend of Calypso and soul music. The food more than anything is a really good time,” Stafford said. “Those who are new, come and see what was Key West and Bahama Village specifically.”
In addition to educating people about the Caribbean heritage of Bahama Village, Carnival, like all the other festivals in Key West, is about bringing money into the community. Stafford has long been a critic of Goombay, where she said non-local organizers and mainland vendors take the lion’s share of the revenue generated at the festival. At Carnival, most of the vendors selling food and festival items will be local.
“It’s not a lot of [professional] vendors. It’s Key West people cooking,” she said. “The Carnival is to benefit the non-profits and churches in our community. That’s what it’s about.”
Stafford appeared before the Key West City Commission in October last year asking for their blessing to create an ongoing festival that would provide an economic opportunity for the residents, churches and community groups that support the Bahama Village population. Commissioners agreed to verbally support the event but would not agree to paying for event security.
The event has been scaled back a bit since then, when Stafford described a two-day, four-times-a-year family event that she hoped would begin in March this year. But the one full day on June 19th will start at 7 am in the Carnival tradition of J’ouvert, a large street party held at daybreak to kick off Carnival in many Caribbean islands.
“It’s done in the Caribbean at 4 a.m. In Key West, we will start at 7 a.m.,” she laughed.
Expect early morning drumming, music and traditional Caribbean breakfast foods, including what Stafford called, “grits, Grunts and gravy;” Grunts referring to the local fish. Caribbean musical performers, including Toko Irie, Beverly Baillou, Preacher, Iwer George, Unity, Basie Bones, Leonce Taylor, Razor and others, will play all day.
“When we get back to the Amphitheater after the parade, then the real performances begin,” Stafford said. “Everybody is invited to dance.”
The June 18 opening ceremony with Caribbean refreshments is free. All-day tickets to the Amphitheater on June 19 are $20. For information, visit http://www.keywestcarnival.com. Local sponsors include Keys Auto Center and Key West First Legal Rum Distillery