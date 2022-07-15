After more than two years of debate, Key West Mayor Teri Johnston and City Commissioner Sam Kaufman have called for a definitive answer as to who owns a small section of waterfront property off North Roosevelt Boulevard called Dinghy Beach.
The Key West City Commission is scheduled to discuss the matter at its Aug. 16 meeting. Johnston called for the Aug. 16 agenda item at the last City Commission meeting when she said the ownership issue needs to be resolved.
The debate first started in March 2020, when the owners of the Marriott Beachside Resort, a Spottswood development company called SH5 LTD., erected the fence without a permit. The code case resulted in an after-the-fact permit being issued and a settlement agreement between the city and SH5. In the agreement, it states that the fence “closed off a stretch of property that is owned by SH5 and an additional stretch of property that is accreted land whose ownership is unknown.” Robert Spottswood, a principal with the company, believes his company is the owner of the entire piece of property on which the fence currently sits, he said.
For the past couple years, local resident Christine Lininger has been lobbying Key West government officials that the owners of the Marriott Beachside Resort do not own that small sandy beach area to the southwest of the resort and had no right to erect a black metal fence there, which keeps the public from using it. In addition to flooding the mayor, city manager and city attorney with documents and correspondence, Lininger has regularly protested outside of the resort.
“City Attorney [Shawn] Smith and the city have supported the blatant violation of (state statute) 161.053 ‘the preservation of public beach access’ by allowing the city/Spottswood 2021 Settlement/Agreement,” Lininger stated in a letter to City Commissioner Greg Davila on Thursday. “I have, on numerous occasions, cited both the above-listed laws to the city (you included) since Spottswood illegally annexed this public property, and yet the city has refused to acknowledge the violations, instead, the city and city staff have even supported the violations to the benefit of Robert Spottswood and the detriment of the city.
“Legally, I believe you will agree, not only from the aspect of the survey, but from the aspect of these laws and rulings, when it comes to this public beach, Robert Spottswood doesn’t have a beach to stand on and the good people of Key West clearly do.”
A city-contracted company, Reece & Associates, completed a boundary survey on June 13 that shows some property lines for the resort, Florida Department of Transportation and the city, but there is no text in the survey stating who actually owns the beach in question. There is a section of a map that lists the property in question as “sandy beach” and is outlined in a purple color, setting it off for the rest of the land.
The survey does not go far enough in determining who owns Dinghy Beach, Commissioner Kaufman said. Kaufman would like to have seen a written opinion attached stating who owns the beach, he said.
On Wednesday evening, Assistant City Manager Todd Stoughton sent the Keys Citizen an email outlining the city’s research and concerns with the Dinghy Beach ownership dispute.
There are several cases within the state of Florida regarding riparian lines, and accreted lands, which are lands or beaches built over time by tides, Stoughton wrote. In most cases reviewed, the accretion or reliction — the gradual recession of water leaving land permanently uncovered — to soil passes with the title to the land to which accretions are appurtenant, he said.
Beachside Marriott has provided background information on the development of its property, which included the addition of soil to their property from dredging near the Cow Key Channel, Stoughton wrote. This land has continued to grow in accumulation from the resort property toward the west along North Roosevelt Boulevard, and it is assumed that additional soil will continue to accrete over time to the west, Stoughton said.
FDOT and FDEP have both denied ownership of the accreted lands, Stoughton said. Multiple surveys have been conducted starting with the Frederick H. Hildebrandt survey on April 12, 2007, followed by a study and opinion letter from Avirom & Associates dated Dec. 9, 2021, and lastly Reece & Associates completed a boundary survey on June 13, 2022, Stoughton said. All three surveys demonstrate riparian lines, and the Reece & Associates boundary survey clearly demonstrates a property line on the sea wall that denotes city property lines on the upland side, Stoughton said.
The Avirom survey concluded: “I can state that the lands that were created by the filling of the former submerged lands are in fact man-made and have no significance as a ‘historic beach,’” wrote Keith Chee-A-Tow, who conducted the survey and authored a report.
“The claim of a prescriptive easement for public access is prevented by the actions of the owners by the restriction of public access and the exclusive use of the property for ‘owners and guests,’” Chee-A-Tow wrote. “The subject property borders sovereign submerged lands and is coincident with navigable waters, with riparian rights inuring to the upland owner. Florida common law established that the riparian landowner is entitled to ownership of accreted lands. In Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Fund v. Sand Key Assoc., riparian owners have the common law right to receive accretions to their lands, so long as the deposits were not of the riparian owner’s own doing.
“A legal argument may be made that the filling of the former submerged lands being man-made created the accreted deposit; however, this is a legal matter on which I cannot opine, but I strongly feel that the upland owner would prevail in court.”
In the close of the email to the Keys Citizen, Stoughton outlined a “few concerns regarding Dinghy Beach.”
City Resolution 15-230, was created to provide for a “prohibition for standing, sitting, climbing, et cetera., on seawalls as stated in Exhibit A of the resolution, paragraph 10,” Stoughton said. Although Dinghy Beach is not considered a park, under Sec 26-96 of the city code specifically states “any public open space owned by city, county, state or federal government,” he wrote. “This would cover the Dinghy Beach accretion.”
“Beaching or tying off a dinghy is also prohibited in our code under Sec. 82-31 ‘It is unlawful to tie, moor, anchor, beach or attach in any way a vessel to public or private property, including seawalls, structures, other vessels, waterway markers, signposts or fence posts, vegetation (trees, bushes, plants) and submerged lands, without prior written permission from the owner within the city limits,’” Stoughton wrote. “Additionally, a request of the City Clerk’s Office resulted in ‘nothing found’ regarding a public beach next to Beachside Marriott or any beach referred to as ‘Dinghy Beach.’ The City Commission will direct staff as to how they want to proceed at the August 16 meeting.”
Robert Spottswood has maintained his family’s company owns the beach and has the right to place the fence there. He also made the accreted lands argument, saying the lands go to the upland owner, which is his company. He argued the land that the resort sits on and the beach was made by fill from the dredging of Cow Key Channel.
“The land in question has never been a public beach,” Spottswood said.