The Key West community truly rallied together when one of its own needed it the most.
Alelia Butler's life changed forever roughly two years ago when her modest mobile home at 813 Galveston Lane was destroyed in a fire in the middle of the night on Jan. 29, 2019. The elderly, lifelong Key West resident barely got out alive and she lost all of her belongings and was forced to move in with family. She had no insurance to replace the home.
"I was just devastated," Butler, 76, told The Key West Citizen. "I didn't know what I was going to do."
But the community quickly responded with a group of locals, led by Key West Fire Department Capt. Jason Barroso, and the generous donations of many area business owners and contractors to build her a new free-standing Conch house.
The project has been nearly completed through those donations and volunteers donating countless hours of their time pounding nails, sawing wood and installing plumbing and air conditioning ducts.
The home has been completely framed in. The electric, plumbing, air conditioning have mostly been installed. The windows and doors have been installed with exception of the front door. A new metal roof and the decking have been installed. Project organizers are waiting on additional siding that has been out of stock but is expected for delivery this month.
"Once on hand we hope to have all the remaining siding installed and then move toward finishing the interior portion of the home, which includes insulation and sheet rock," Barroso said. "Upon completion of that scope of work, we then can move toward all the finishes, electric, A/C, plumbing fixtures, tile, kitchen and bathroom cabinets, and painting."
Butler can't help but become emotional when she thinks of the community's support.
"I am so humbled by everyone's generosity," Butler said. "It has been amazing how the community has come together to help me. Words can't even describe. I'm just so grateful. I never would have dreamed that so many people would come together to fix my situation. I'm just overwhelmed."
On Wednesday, members of the community came together at the nearly finished home to present Butler with a $500 donation raised by the Key West Fire Department’s Union Local 1424.
"The project has truly been a team effort," Barroso said.
While the donations and the work of the community so far has brought the new home near completion, there is still finishing work to complete and organizers of the project are still seeking donations.
There are two ways to donate. People can donate directly at Manley deBoer Lumber Co. where Butler and FMH Builders, Inc. and the company owners Frank and Mercy Herrada have set up a donation account titled "813 Galveston Lane Ms. Butler." People should see Aurora Selva at Manley DeBoer and let her know they would like to donate toward the costs of the materials that have been needed to complete the new home.
People can also visit the gofundme page setup to help fund the cost of repairs at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ms-lela039s-home-rebuild-project.