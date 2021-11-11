The Santa Clara Condominium Association applied this week for a $10 million loan to pay for major concrete spalling repairs in order to keep the 111-unit building from being condemned by the City of Key West.
The association applied for the loan with BB&T bank on Tuesday, according to association board chair Ollie Kofoid. The group is still working on the financials to pay for the estimated $6 million to $10 million in repairs, Kofoid said.
On Sept. 16, the association approved a new, additional monthly assessment that will cost each condo owner between $7,000 and $11,000 a month starting Nov. 1. However, concerns had been raised whether the meeting and the vote was legitimate, and the association planned to vote again Wednesday, Nov. 10, on the assessment, Kofoid.
If again approved, the assessment would start Dec. 1, Kofoid said. The association plans to have a preconstruction bid meeting on Thursday, Nov. 18, Kofoid said.
No lawsuits have been filed against the condo association as of this week, Kofoid said.
“Confidence is better,” Kofoid said, citing that there have been some sales of units and new renters have moved into the building. There had been an exodus of renters after the City of Key West issued a letter in September threatening to condemn the building after an inspection found major spalling and other major flaws in the building.
The association has met all of the deadlines and requirements it agreed to and has to have the financing and a contractor in place by the end of November, according to Chief Building Official Raj Ramsingh.
The city inspected the building in August and found significant spalling, cracks and deterioration of concrete and water intrusion damage throughout the building. In addition, the roof is in need of major repairs.
Engineer J.L. Sanders, who had been working with the Santa Clara homeowners association since the early 2000s, told Ramsingh at a September meeting that work on the building had been done on a “triage” basis.” Sanders cited several places in the building where spalling has occurred and said some of the stairs are cracking and there are issues with the roof.
Most recently, there had been water intrusion after Tropical Storm Elsa brushed the Florida Keys earlier this summer, Sanders said. He recommended the association take core samples of the concrete to determine its strength and the safety of the building.
The association recently hired another engineer, Thomas Cheever, who told Ramsingh that the building could remain habitable while the repairs were being conducted. Cheever toured the building in September but called it a non-comprehensive inspection.