A proposed night-time curfew on Key West bars and restaurants was withdrawn Tuesday after a strong pushback from local bar and restaurant owners.
Instead, city commissioners agreed at a lengthy special meeting Tuesday to try to increase communication with the local business owners for input on how to encourage visitors to wear masks and social distance.
The curfew proposal, which would have closed bars from midnight to 7 a.m. and eliminated inside dining at restaurants from midnight to 6 a.m., although food delivery, take-out and curb service would still be allowed, clearly struck a nerve in the service industry. The speakers were unequivocally against a curfew, calling it, “tyrannical,” “enormously unfair” and “inconsistent.”
“It really feels like our industry is getting picked on again and again every time the [COVID-19] numbers spike,” said Steven Nekhaila, owner of the Wendy’s restaurant at 335 Duval St. “There are going to be economic repercussions. I don’t want to have to cut hours anymore. I don’t want to lay anyone off.”
“It’s a competitive travel environment out there. [Tourists] will go somewhere else if they don’t feel welcome,” said Key West Chamber of Commerce Executive Vice President Scott Atwell. “Impacting the business community right now just isn’t the way to go.”
But the difficulties of trying to slow the current spike in COVID cases in Key West were painfully clear at the special meeting. When Mayor Teri Johnston asked each of the dozen or so speakers, most from the bar/food service industry, for their ideas on how the city could keep its residents and visitors safe, there were limited suggestions. Despite the city having one of the strictest mask requirements in Monroe County, it has proved virtually impossible to enforce, with large groups of maskless visitors packing local bars, restaurants and the streets on the weekends.
“How do we get people into masks?” Johnston asked each speaker when they were finished with their remarks. “Clearly, the city, with six police officers and five code officers, cannot do that.”
“I would love to answer that for you,” said Daylin Starks, the general manager of Irish Kevin’s Bar and Restaurant on the perpetually crowded Lower Duval Street. “But I don’t know.”
This rock and a hard place has made it all but impossible to come up with a politically palatable solution to combat COVID-19 cases in Key West while supporting the recovery of the local business community, hard hit with COVID-related lockdowns and the loss of cruise industry revenue. While the two local hospitals are treating only five current cases, the case count during the weekend in Monroe County jumped by 74, including 36 in Key West, to 2,596.
But even two of the county’s chief medical officers, Bob Eadie, Monroe County Health Administrator, and Dr. Jack Norris, chief of staff for the Lower Keys Medical Center, said they were not convinced a curfew would achieve its aim. Eadie said that while the idea of a curfew to fight COVID has value, the question is: Will the limited curfew proposed by the city achieve its goal?
“My best answer I can give is ‘maybe.’ I can’t see where a limited curfew such as this will affect our numbers,” he said.
“Nothing is really supportive of doing that [curfew] process,” Norris said, adding that the city needs to focus on “the weak links,” which he defined as “overloaded” bars and restaurants, crowded streets and people not wearing masks or social distancing.
If the mayor was trying to get the attention of local business owners, the curfew idea certainly accomplished that. Many of the food and bar owners who spoke Tuesday said they were willing to help with mask enforcement in their establishments, something most of them had been unwilling to do in the past. But even with that cooperation, the mood seemed to be that business owners are already doing all they can.
“We’ve been trying to be part of the solution since mid-March,” said Bill Lay, local restaurateur and chair of the Chamber’s bar and restaurant group. “Ninety-nine percent of the time, our guests are respectful of that [mask] rule.”
But then Commissioner Jimmy Weekley showed several photographs of bars and restaurants that had received mask violation citations recently. The photos all showed crowds of patrons, as well as some bartenders and servers, standing or sitting shoulder to shoulder without wearing masks.
“There’s photographic proof that someone is slipping on their duties,” Weekley said.
Mayor Johnston asked that a COVID update be placed on every future city commission meeting agenda. And she suggested that if a curfew isn’t a solution, then increasing penalties for repeat offenders in the Key West business community be considered.
“Let’s focus on the people who are not doing the right thing,” she said.