In many instances of police work, it pays off to have a faster car, better technology or more numerous officers. But sometimes, the most effective method at maintaining law and order is a horse.
That’s according to the Key West Police Mounted Unit, which operates with two officers and three equine accomplices (there are currently four, but Schmoo is retiring soon). The horses, named Mila, Lou and Onyx, were all donated by Lou Spelios of Island Dental.
Officer Matt Johnson said that the horse’s “bread and butter” is public relations.
“Nobody ever asks ‘can I pet your police car,’” Johnson said. “It’s approachable, kids love it. When we’re on Duval Street, we can’t make it 20 feet without taking a couple pictures.”
Beyond that, the horses are a great tool for crowd control. One example of that is during a curfew implemented on New Year’s Eve during the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of people locked arms and refused to leave in front of Sloppy Joe’s. Police on motorcycles were unable to get the people to leave.
“So we brought the horses up and just walked the horse right up to the crowd and just slowly took one step at a time,” Johnson said.
Eventually, the crowd dispersed voluntarily, which is not an uncommon phenomenon.
“You usually get voluntary compliance when a horse shows up,” Johnson added. A violent riot is a different story, but Johnson said that for a non-violent crowd that’s refusing to leave, a horse is quite effective.
The reasons for that: “Well, they’re big and (people) are afraid they’re gonna get stepped on,” Johnson said.
Furthermore, people are reluctant to try and push back or hurt an animal.
“We’ve also had instances where two people are fighting, and you just walk the horse right in between them,” Johnson said.
The horses are housed down on the Truman Waterfront property, in a stable named after Kenneth “Borroso” Rahming. According to a Feb. 2021 city resolution, Rahming was “an endangered-species Conch, born and raised in Key West. While his family was growing, he was known to take weekend horse rides down Duval Street to the delight of many.”
The new stable was completed in December. Construction began before the pandemic but was delayed by multiple factors. The old stable had been around for a number of years, and was converted to a stable out of a former Navy mess hall, according to Johnson and fellow officer Mike Wolf.
Wolf said they try to find horses who are from Florida originally, who are used to the weather.
The unit has been full-time for about 10 years; prior to that, the horse unit was part-time and used only for special events. Before that, horses were maintained voluntarily by officers and kept for a time on Cudjoe Key. Officers Johnson and Wolf are still assisted by volunteer members of the community with taking care of the animals. These days, Wolf said they take the horses out most days, they’re busy with crowded events and places to monitor.
Johnson started out on the unit when it was part-time. When it turned into a full-time deal, he had to buy a horse to contribute. That horse, named Paco, has since retired.
When the horses retire, they are occasionally bought by interested parties. But others, like Schmoo, end up at a farm for retired police horses near Ocala.