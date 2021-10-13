Nelson English Park is a place where the youths of Key West have congregated for years and where many a friendship and happy memory had been made.
The small park, tucked away in Bahama Village in Old Town Key West, has played host to playdates, birthday parties and community events for years.
On Saturday, Oct. 9, locals gathered to remember some of those who once played there but were lost to senseless violence, some locally and some far away. The group Grieving Families of Youth Violence and the City of Key West partnered to place a 13 plaques in the park with the names of those youths on them. Local faith leaders offered blessings in remembrance of the victims and encouraged the crowd of more than 150 to reach out to the youngsters in the community to better understand right from wrong and that whether it be a death or a lengthy prison sentence, it is still a tragic loss the families.
“This is where they were the happiest,” said Phyllis Jackson, whose son Gerald Dean Waldon was murdered in 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. “This where some of their happiest moments occurred.”
Those honored in Nelson English Park are Cpl. Don Michael Staffney Jr., Marques Eugene Butler, Trevon Dondre Albury, Tennille Antoinette Richardson, Jossue Emmanuel Gomez, Daniel Lamont Thompson, Jeanette Laray Clark, Gwendolyn Louise Smith, Gerald Dean Waldon, Dante Lamont Chapman, Creighton Kendall Miller and Shamika Lashay McDowell.
“This is so necessary,” Key West City Commissioner Clayton Lopez said. “The young people we’ve lost in our community to violence, go back in memory to my own youth. I’m thankful that while it is every bit as terrible here as it is anywhere. I’m also thankful that for us, it’s still not the norm. These plaques bring a small bit of healing to the families and the community itself. They serve as a reminder and hopefully, a dose of reality regarding death’s finality. Celebrating these lives can be a message that I hope rings loudly.”
The plaques will serve as permanent reminders to those who died. Many times, the victims and their families are forgotten after the memorial services, Jackson said.
“We have families that still need our support,” Jackson said. “We don’t want to remember how they died, but how they lived.”
On Saturday, Jackson called on the community to celebrate these lost lives and said that how they died “is not their end story.”
“Each child has a name,” Jackson said. “If you walk around, honor that child. Learn that name. Continue to say their name, because what we want to do is have that name permanently memorialized so these families will know regardless of where they are at any given day you will remember one of these child’s names other than your child’s name. Now they are all connected.”