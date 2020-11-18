We all remember “9 to 5,” that 1980 movie starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton, a comedy about a trio of secretaries dealing with a bad boss. As the tagline said, “Getting even is a full-time job.”
You probably think the movie’s title came from that bouncy theme song by Dolly Parton, don’t you? After all, the music garnered an Academy Award nomination for writer-songstress Parton, as well as winning Grammy awards for “Best Country Song” and “Best Country Vocal Performance, Female.” What’s more, the song became something of an anthem for female office workers.
But you’d be wrong.
Both the movie and the song were actually inspired an activist movement called, you guessed it, “9to5.”
This U.S. women’s organization dedicated to fair pay and equal treatment is examined in a documentary called “9to5: The Story of a Movement.” Directed by Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, we meet Karen Nussbaum, Debbie Schneider and Kim Cook, key among the women who came together in this campaign against the abuse of female workers by their male bosses. Even Fonda makes an appearance.
The 9to5, National Association of Working Women, began in Boston back in 1973 as a newsletter called “9to5 News.” This grassroots collective led to a class-action suit against a number of publishing companies, winning the female plaintiffs $1.5 million in back pay.
Among other issues, 9to5 promotes such workplace policies as paid sick leave, equal pay and an end to discrimination for hiring or firing based on gender or sexual orientation. Today, the organization has chapters in Wisconsin, Colorado, Georgia and California.
How did Reichert and her partner Bognar come to tell this story? “I’m a child of the ‘60s,” she told The Key West Citizen. “A child of the women’s movement.”
This conversation about her new documentary came about because Reichert is receiving a Golden Key Award at the upcoming Key West Film Festival, which is set for Nov. 18-22. Reichert has been called a godmother of the American independent film movement and is a three-time Oscar nominee and winner.
Reichert reminisced about attending Antioch College in the late 1960s. Coming from a working-class family in New Jersey, she’d gone off to college “to meet different types of people, discover different ways of thinking.” She became interested in photography. Drawn into the campus radio station, she got her own show. And she became aware that women are not treated equal.
As she points out, photography, a talk show and heightened social awareness naturally led to filmmaking. For her senior project she and then-boyfriend Jim Klein made a documentary titled “Growing Up Female.” That set her off on a lifetime career. Considered the first feature documentary of the modern Women’s Movement, “Growing Up Female” is now listed in the National Film Registry … “which is very cool,” she says proudly.
Other docs followed.
“Union Maids” focused on three women from Chicago who were union organizers during the Depression. It was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature.
Her documentary “Seeing Red” looked at the political activities of the American Communist Party during the early to mid-20th Century. Debunking long-standing propaganda, this documentary offers a humanized look at a dozen or so ordinary party members, as well as more famous activists like folksinger Pete Seeger and radio personality Dorothy Healy. It was also nominated for an Academy Award.
Other films followed — ranging from the Oscar-nominated short “The Last Truck: The Closing of a GM Plant” (2009) to the Oscar-winning feature “American Factory” (2019).
In between these documentaries, she taught filmmaking at Wright State University, an enjoyable gig that provided health insurance and a salary. She remains a professor emeritus.
“But I’ve always been an independent filmmaker,” Reichert says. When pressed, she agrees that “activist” is another term that suits her comfortably.
How did “9to5” come about? “Films come to us out of questions we have in our own life,” she says. “ ‘9to5’ started over a dinner I had with Karen Nussbaum. We got to talking about the old days, the beginning of the 9to5 movement. While I’d been friends with many of the women behind it, I hadn’t actually been involved. So, I was curious to know more. A documentary filmmaker better be burning with curiosity to get a film made.”
“9to5: The Story of a Movement” took eight years to pull together.
A retrospective (“Julia Reichert: 50 Years in Film”) at the Wexner Center for the Arts at Ohio State University summed it up: “Her films don’t function solely as calls to action; they have sharpened and challenged our very notion of what political filmmaking looks like …”
Reichert is known for her collaborative, nonhierarchical model of filmmaking. “Reichert’s techniques and choices as a director are not always foregrounded … because they are designed to recede, allowing a subject’s face or tone of voice to be the anchor of the film,” observes Farihah Zaman, an independent film producer who co-directs films with Julia’s nephew.
“9to5: The Story of a Movement” will be shown on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ernest Hemingway House. There will also be a special 40th anniversary screening of the classic comedy “9 to 5” following at 8:30 p.m.
The Golden Key will be present at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Perry Hotel.
The Golden Key Award from the Key West Film Festival is particularly pleasing to Reichert. As Bognar explains it: “Julia discovered Key West about 10 years ago, when she went down there on a solo trip, rented a bike, stayed at the Angelina Guest House in a tiny room, and fell in love with the island. Julia went to every rental office on the island and gathered a thick stack of brochures. She came home saying, “We have to get to Key West,” and we sure did. Julia and I have become regular winter visitors to the island, for at least a month every year. Julia is a proud and renewing member (for years now) of the Tropic Cinema. We see movies there every week, at least. Julia loves the beaches, particularly the Southernmost Beach (with mojitos and coconut shrimp) and Fort Zach. We now bring our grandkids down every year and love racing bikes around the island and going out to the end of the long concrete pier at Higgs Beach.”
Reichert adds, “We love it there, a nice alternative to our home in Yellow Springs, Ohio. A place to relax and reflect.”
And think about new political issues that deserve a documentary.