Key West firefighters continue to douse hot spots in an apartment fire at the corner of Glynn Archer Drive and Flagler Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

 ROB O'NEAL/Keys Citizen

Key West firefighters have been busy since Wednesday, responding to four structure fires, including a major fire at an apartment/business complex on Flagler Avenue.

Key West and Monroe County firefighters battled a large fire in a building at the corner of Flagler Avenue and 14th Street as of Wednesday morning.

