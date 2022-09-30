Key West firefighters have been busy since Wednesday, responding to four structure fires, including a major fire at an apartment/business complex on Flagler Avenue.
Key West and Monroe County firefighters battled a large fire in a building at the corner of Flagler Avenue and 14th Street as of Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called to the fire at the commercial building at 3201 Flagler Ave. at about 6 a.m., city Fire Marshal Jason Barroso said. The building houses businesses on the first floor and apartments on the second floor.
A state Fire Marshal's office investigator arrived Wednesday and were investigating the cause of that fire into Thursday, according to Barroso. State investigators will return Friday and continue investigating, Barroso said. Roughly 30 firefighters worked the blaze and were still mopping up hotspots on Thursday, Barroso said.
"Our people did an incredible job," Barroso said. "It was a team effort, and they had some pretty difficult conditions. They had to battle heavy winds and work in a lot of standing water. It was a tremendous effort. No one was injured and that is the most important thing."
The apartments have been deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross is assisting 15 families, consisting of 40 people who were displaced, with emergency financial assistance, health and mental health services, one-on-one support to connect them to available recovery assistance and will continue to provide additional support to the families to meet their disaster-caused needs, according to Deborah Koch, executive director of the American Red Cross Greater Miami and the Florida Keys.
As power was returning to homes and businesses, several other small fires broke out across the city, according to Barroso.
A small electrical fire erupted under a trailer at Stadium Mobile Home Park on Wednesday and was quickly extinguished, Barroso said. The Red Cross also responded to the fire at Stadium Mobile Home Park, which impacted two adults. The Red Cross is providing emergency assistance.
Also Wednesday, a small fire erupted under an attached unit at a house at 1600 Johnson St. Only the attached unit was affected, Barroso said. On Thursday, there was a small electrical fire on Rose Street.