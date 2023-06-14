garrett hughes

A Key West grand jury handed down a three-count indictment against alleged parking lot shooter Lloyd Preston Brewer on June 8.

Although the indictment was issued, the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office has yet to file it because they intend to seek two additional charges.

