Slowed by the coronavirus but still forging ahead, volunteers are needed to help create a neighborhood “Crosstown Greenway” in Midtown Key West.
The project is part of the city’s bicycle and pedestrian master plan.
The pilot program to create a greenway along six intersections will install several traffic-slowing and bicycle and pedestrian-friendly elements in the Midtown neighborhood. Volunteers are requested to help implement Phase 1 from Friday to Sunday, Nov. 20-22. To sign up to volunteer, visit the online sign-up platform at bit.ly/buildcrosstown.
“Volunteers will perform tasks like asphalt painting, planting planters, marking and measuring, and gluing delineators,” said Dana Wall, senior project manager at Street Plans, an urban planning firm hired last year to design the project. “All volunteers will be kindly asked to sign a waiver prior to performing work and COVID-19 precautions will be taken.”
The pilot project, called the “Crosstown Greenway,” is part of the Key West Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, which was approved by city commissioners in early 2019. However, since the master plan is estimated to cost almost $29 million to improve intermodal traffic safety, city officials are starting with relatively inexpensive, low-impact ways to allow vehicles, bikes and pedestrians to safely traverse the same Midtown corridor.
More than 60 people showed up for the final “Crosstown Greenway” input meeting in January, with many attendees offering to help install the traffic-slowing, bicycle- and pedestrian-friendly elements. The Nov. 20 weekend is the first time for volunteers to help with the implementation.
Crosstown Greenway is a designated bicycle route stretching from Reynolds and VonPhister to Duck and South Roosevelt Boulevard running parallel to Flagler. The six-month phased pilot project is designed to improve mobility in the neighborhood and surrounding areas.
Work during the Nov. 20 weekend will include creating a “bike box” at Reynolds and South streets, curb extensions on 5th Street, offset curb extensions on George Street, and bike crossings at 3rd, 7th and 12th streets in the Midtown area.
“A Neighborhood Greenway is a street with low motorized traffic volumes of less than 3,000 vehicles per day and speeds of 20 mph or less, designated and designed to give bicycle and pedestrians travel priority,” Wall wrote on the Key West City website, describing the project.
For information, email the project team at dana@streetplans.org.
The city received a $30,000 grant from the Health Foundation of South Florida to pay for the design and some of the materials. Street Plans picked a Midtown corridor heavily used by bikers, pedestrians, cars and trucks for the pilot experiment, proposing different traffic-calming tools such as improved signage, clearly marked bike paths at intersections and in three cases, mini-traffic circles.
“We’re not trying to do anything new but elevate what’s there,” Wall said at the January community meeting about the streets that are part of the Greenway pilot program. “We’re not doing anything with concrete or digging anything up.”
More than two years in the making, the proposed Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan is a major contribution to the city’s efforts to reduce traffic congestion and help alleviate the parking shortage. It also addresses the safety issues that for the past 10 years put Key West on top of 97 other Florida communities with a population between 15,000 and 75,000 for bicycle injuries and fatalities.